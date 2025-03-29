Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: snl, tenacious d

SNL 50: With Jack Black Hosting, It's Time for Tenacious D to Return

Next weekend's Jack Black-hosted edition of SNL would be the perfect time for Black and Kyle Gass to reunite for a Tenacious D return.

NBC's Saturday Night Live returns tonight, but we're actually interested in next weekend's episode. Joined by musical guests Elton John & Brandi Carlile, Jack Black (Minecraft) is set to take the SNL stage as host. Just so one has the wrong script, we want to make it clear that simply having Black as host is enough to get us excited because his energy tends to elevate everyone around him. But with this being SNL's milestone 50th season, we're going to be checking in with our fingers, toes, and various other body parts crossed that we get another memorable anniversary. That's right, an official public reunion of Jack Black and Kyle Gass… otherwise known as "The Greatest Rock Duo to Ever Rock The Planet"… otherwise known as "The D"… otherwise known as Tenacious D. They say that time heals all wounds – and what better venue to let folks know that "The D" is feeling just fine, thank you very much!

In a nutshell, here's what went down. Back in July 2024, Gass' birthday was being celebrated on-stage during their performance at Australia's ICC Sydney Theater. At one point, Gass was asked to make a wish before blowing out the candle on his birthday cake. "Don't miss Trump next time," was Gass' response, referring to the assassination attempt made on Donald Trump only a day or so earlier. Well, it didn't take long for news (and footage) of the moment to hit social media and start making headlines. Black would take to social media to make the case that he was "blindsided" by what Gass said and that he didn't endorse hate speech or violence "in any form":

In addition, Black would announce that the world tour was on hold and that "creative plans are on hold" for Tenacious D. For his part, Gass would post an apology on social media, noting that when he said was "highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake" and that he wasn't looking to condone violence "of any kind, in any form, against anyone – though he would later delete his apology. During the August 2024 premiere of Borderlands, Black offered some hope that "The D" would be back: "We need to take a break. Everybody needs a break sometime, and we'll be back." On a personal level, Black and Gass have still maintained their friendship, with Black adding, "Yeah, we're friends. That hasn't changed. These things take time sometimes… And we'll be back when it feels right." I would think that live from New York… on a Saturday night… with millions watching… would be a great time for things to feel right.

