SNL 51 Cut For Time: Che, Johnson Segment Should've Made The Cut

SNL Cut For Time sketch "Weekend Update: Biohacker Chuck Spyro," with Michael Che and James Austin Johnson, should've made the cut.

James Austin Johnson plays a hilariously unhinged health guru, riffing off Michael Che's straight man routine

Sabrina Carpenter's episode didn't wow, making this sharp, absurd sketch a missed opportunity for the show

Watch the full unaired Weekend Update segment and see why it should've made this week's broadcast

Okay, we're going to get the two very obvious jokes out of the way first. "Wait, you mean there was actually a sketch that didn't make the cut?" "Wait, I thought the entire show was a 'Cut For Time' sketch?" Earlier today, we shared our thoughts on this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live, with Sabrina Carpenter serving as both SNL host and musical guest. Spoiler? We weren't big fans. Now, we have a look at a "Cut For Time" sketch from "Weekend Update" that sees WU anchor Michael Che speaking with Biohacker Chuck Spyro (James Austin Johnson) – The One Hour Guru author – about some very "interesting" health advice that sounds about as legit as freebasing horse tranquilizer to cure COVID. Johnson and Che do an excellent job of working off of one another, with Johnson's Spyro clearly having a conversation with someone in his head and not the person sitting next to him. It would've been nice to see this make the cut (we'll leave it to you to decide who it should've replaced).

And don't forget that the show is taking a break next weekend, returning on November 1st with host Miles Teller and musical guest Brandi Carlile. From there, November 8th brings host Nikki Glaser and musical guest Sombr, while November 15th brings host Glen Powell and musical guest Olivia Dean. Now, here's a look at this weekend's Cut For Time sketch:

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon).

