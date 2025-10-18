Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 51 Gets a Late Start; Domingo Returns in Rushed "Cold Open"

SNL got off to a late start, with Marcello Hernandez's Domingo returning during what we think was a Cold Open - one that felt rushed and off.

With Sabrina Carpenter doing double duty tonight as NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 host and musical guest, we're taking a look at how SNL kicked off the final show for the month of October. In tonight's Cold Open, we saw the return of Kacey (Chloe Fineman) and Matthew (Andrew Dismukes), which meant that we were getting a "Domingo" sketch. That brought our Carpenter and Kacey's two other friends (Veronika Slowikowska, Ashley Padilla, Sarah Sherman), and the Domingo (Marcello Hernandez)-themed covers got underway. Yup, we got Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra" and Alex Warren's "Ordinary" covered. It was a weird Cold Open, especially considering it began about 10-15 minutes late. It felt a bit rushed and came across more like a rehearsal than something ready to go live. Also, Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim's absences were definitely felt. I would be curious to know if there was an actual Cold Open that got cut, and this got moved up to start the show and keep it on track.

And don't forget that the show is taking a break next weekend, returning on November 1st with host Miles Teller and musical guest Brandi Carlile. From there, November 8th brings host Nikki Glaser and musical guest Sombr, while November 15th brings host Glen Powell and musical guest Olivia Dean.

nashville hates to see the kelsquad coming pic.twitter.com/4KlP1rudBQ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 19, 2025 Show Full Tweet

SNL Season 51: Sabrina Carpenter's Week

We've got the third of three new shows hitting this weekend, so it's time for NBC's Saturday Night Live midweek sketch with host and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter, who's pulling double duty this week. In the video above, Carpenter appears to be embracing her inner Carrie Bradshaw, living her best "Sex and the City"/"And Just Like That…" life as she makes her way through the halls of Studio 8H. But as you're about to see, the life Carpenter's living isn't quite set in the same reality as Sarah Sherman, Marcello Hernandez, and Tommy Brennan, and writer Martin Herlihy (Please Don't Destroy).

Here's a look at Carpenter and SNL's cast and writers during Wednesday night's read-thru:

For the in-studio promos, Carpenter was joined by Hernandez, who offered some words of encouragement for all of the folks out there washing dishes (seriously). Following that, Hernandez learned that someone else was on tap to be arrested for being too hot. Finally, we learned that Carpenter and Hernandez share the very same (and very oddly specific) fear.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!