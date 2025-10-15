Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: sabrina carpenter, saturday night live, snl

SNL 51 Host/Musical Guest Sabrina Carpenter Checks In From Read-Thru

After the midweek sketch from earlier, here's SNL host and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter and the cast and writers from tonight's read-thru.

Article Summary Sabrina Carpenter hosts and performs as SNL's double-duty star for Season 51 this weekend.

A new midweek sketch features Carpenter channeling Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at SNL's Wednesday night read-thru with cast and writers.

Lorne Michaels discusses cast changes, audience shifts, and SNL's enduring success at the Emmys.

This weekend, Sabrina Carpenter is doing double duty as Saturday Night Live host and musical guest. That meant SNL fans were treated to a midweek sketch (above) in which Carpenter embraced her inner Carrie Bradshaw (from "Sex and the City" and "And Just Like That…), much to the confusion of cast members Sarah Sherman, Marcello Hernandez, and Tommy Brennan and writer Martin Herlihy (Please Don't Destroy). Now, it's time to check in with Carpenter and the SNL cast and writers during Wednesday night's read-thru – here's a look:

During the 77th Emmy Awards red carpet, SNL EP Lorne Michaels spoke with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner about the recent changes. "The show has always brought people in from different ages and different generations, and it's how it revives itself," Michaels explained. "It's always hard when people leave, but there's a time for that, and our audience has always stayed relatively young, and more so now with TikTok," Michaels added, pointing to how SNL has had a long tradition of cast changes, and that while it can be painful, it's also one of the main reasons why the long-running late-night sketch comedy series has lasted as long as it has. "Change is good. The people we're bringing in, I'm really excited about." You can check out the exchange in the video above, where Michaels also discusses what it was like working on SNL50 for two years.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!