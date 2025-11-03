Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: Nashville Predators, saturday night live

SNL 51: Nashville Predators Respond to Miles Teller Hockey PSA Sketch

The NHL's Nashville Predators reacted to SNL's sketch on hockey PSAs, which was loaded with double entendres and lampooned the team's name.

Miles Teller starred as a Predators player, awkwardly forced to embrace the team's name in community lines.

The sketch saw Teller's character becoming increasingly uncomfortable with unfortunate phrasing on camera.

The Nashville Predators reacted humorously on social media, joining in on the SNL joke after the episode aired.

The Nashville Predators have been around since 1997, but you'd think for an institution like Saturday Night Live, it would have been low-hanging fruit as far as the kind of comedy gold that can be generated. As they say, "better late than never" as host Miles Teller was featured in a sketch alongside cast members Ben Marshall and Tommy Brennan as NHL players recording a public service announcement denoting their charitable work for their respective teams with Teller's character playing for the Predators, Marshall as a New York Ranger, and Brennan as a Los Angeles King, being directed by characters played by Ashley Padilla (Midge) and Andrew Dismukes (Dilly La Rue), who also wrote the ad for "Outreach Day" on the November 1st episode. Upon hearing this, the Predators' social media took note.

SNL: NHL Hockey PSA Ad Littered with Double Entendres to the Chagrin of Teller's Nashville Predators Character

As Padilla and Dismukes introduce the segment to the players, each player says their respective line with the "NHL Cares" banner below. The ad begins with Teller's character saying, "The NHL is proud of the charity work they do in their communities." Brennan's character continues, "That's right. I may be a 'King' on the ice, but I'm also a 'King' in the community." Marshall follows with, "And I'm a 'Ranger' in my community." Teller wraps saying, "And I'm a 'Predator' in my community. When you see this face, just know a 'Predator' is in the community" before picking up what's wrong.

Wondering if he has to say that exact line, the directors dismiss his complaint as diva-type behavior. As the next copy gets started, Teller is the last person again to utter his line, "…as a Nashville Predator, I work in hospitals to make sick kids feel touched" before protesting again. The sketch went on for about three more minutes… You get the idea, up to the big reveal of Teller's character's name. The Predators chimed in on social media after SNL released their clip under the caption, "Once a predator, always a predator," to which the team replied, "Wait, is this f— play about us?" Next episode of SNL with host Nikki Glaser and musical guest sombr airs November 8th on NBC.

