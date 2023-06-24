Posted in: NBC, TV, YouTube | Tagged: nbc, saturday night live, season 48, snl, weekend update

SNL: Che Pranks Jost, Sarah News & More Weekend Update S48 Highlights

Michael Che pranking Colin Jost on-air, Sarah Sherman unleashing "Sarah News" upon us & more Season 48 highlights from SNL's Weekend Update.

Okay, we'll admit it. These "Top" compilation videos that NBC's Saturday Night Live has been sharing over the past week have been a nice way to forget about Season 48 ending early. Previously, we looked at the top five live sketches (with it being a big season for Megan Thee Stallion and Pedro Pascal), the top five pretaped sketches (another big one for Pascal), and the top five cold open sketches. With this go-around, the spotlight shifts to Colin Jost & Michael Che's "Weekend Update" and its memorable SNL moments. For us, the top moments were when Che hit Jost with that great on-air prank and any episode where we get Sarah Sherman – especially "Sarah News." Seriously – we were thrilled with how much more of Sherman our screens were treated to as the season rolled along.

Here's a look at an impressive line-up of great moments from "Weekend Update" Season 48 – followed by a look back at SNL's previously-released "Best Of" compilation videos:

SNL Season 48 Top Pretaped, Live & Cold Open Sketches

For Season 48, the countdown of pretaped sketches includes #5: "Southwest Airlines Announcement" (January 28, 2023), #4: "Jake from State Farm" (January 28, 2023), #3: "House of the Dragon" (November 12, 2022), #2: "Big Boys" (December 3, 2022), and #1: "Mario Kart" (February 4, 2023). Now, here's a look at why they made the cut:

For Season 48, the countdown of live sketches includes #5: "Hot Girl Hospital" (October 15, 2022), #4: "Classroom" (October 15, 2022), #3: "Lisa from Temecula (February 4, 2023), #2: "Protective Mom" (February 4, 2023), and #1: "Waking Up" (February 4, 2023). Now, here's a look at why they made the cut:

For Season 48, the countdown of cold open sketches includes #5: "Trump Indictment" (April 1, 2023), #4: "Trump Easter" (April 8, 2023), #3: "Herschel Walker" (December 3, 2022), #2: "Fox & Friends" (November 12, 2022), and #1: "Spy Balloon" (February 4, 2023). Now, here's a look back at why they made the cut:

NBC's SNL Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

