SNL: Chloe Fineman Discusses Cast Changes, Returning for Season 51

Article Summary Chloe Fineman shares her thoughts on SNL's shakeups ahead of Season 51's October 4th premiere.

Veterans like Michael Che and Bowen Yang are returning, with new cast members joining for the new season.

Fineman discusses her reaction to departing castmates and the emotional impact of the show's high turnover.

She teases upcoming impressions and jokes about the young new cast, including a possible Melania Trump impersonation.

Heading into the start of the week, reports were that NBC's Saturday Night Live had finalized its cast for Season 51 ahead of the show's return on October 4th. Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang are set to return, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

Unfortunately, we learned prior that several writers, cast members Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, Heidi Gardner, and featured player Emil Wakim had departed. On his and Matt Rogers' Las Culturistas podcast, Yang addressed the departures and his return for another season. Now, Fineman is checking in to share her thoughts on the changes heading into the new season. "Pretty wild," Fineman shared with Extra. "Some shocking stuff. A little heartbreak, sadness. I haven't fully processed anything, but I will say the show has such a turnover." She added, "I'm going into my seventh year. I've, like, done it. You always experience [turnover], but these people stay in your lives."

Sharing that she's "excited for the new people," Fineman noted the size of Season 51's cast and joked about the ages of some of them. "It's so many people. When I saw how young the new cast is, I immediately got a laser. I felt like I was in 'Death Becomes Her.' I was like, 'Oh my God," she said. As for what the new season could offer, Fineman shared that she's been thinking about her impressions. "Everyone's like, 'Do the mom with a thousand texts on Netflix [Kendra Licari from Netflix's Unknown Number: The High School Catfish].' And I'm sure I'll do that, but by the time we go back in, like a month, what's relevant right now will completely change," Fineman explained. "But I'm excited for some of those political people." Check out the interview with Fineman that we have waiting for you above, with the SNL star adding that she wouldn't mind a chance at impersonating Melania Trump.

