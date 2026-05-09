Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Cold Open: Damon's Brett Kavanaugh & Ansari's Kash Patel Return

SNL Cold Open: Jost's Pete Hegeth, Damon's Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Ansari's FBI Director Kash Patel enjoy a few drinks.

After checking out what Saturday Night Live UK had to offer cold open-wise earlier today, it's time to see what NBC's SNL has in store for us. With host Matt Damon and musical guest Noah Kahan on tap for the first of the final two shows of Season 51 before SNL heads off into its summer break, we've been curious to see what kind of note that the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series would want to go out on – especially with the news giving the writers (unfortunately) too much to work with. Of course, there's always a chance we could get something Mother's Day-themed (before James Austin Johnson's Donald Trump interrupts again).

Set at Martin's Tavern in Washington DC, Colin Jost's dudebro Pete Hegeth enters and asks Kenan Thompson's bartender for a "Reverse Irish Car Bomb" (a shot of beer and a pint of whiskey). Just when he thinks he has a safe place to be alone, he runs into none other than Damon's Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The two spend time catching up, bragging about starting a war in Iran, and banning abortion. But in a "serious" moment, Kavanaugh cries about "male loneliness" and how there aren't enough men in the Trump Administration who can hang with them – until Aziz Ansari's Kash Patel shows up, that is! Of course, Ansari calls out Patel for having his own personalized whiskey and for carrying it around because bartenders think he's underage. There's also a great "poly" joke about Patel and his girlfriend that we don't want to ruin.

Amid all of the celebration, Kavanaugh revealed the big secret: Trump's getting a third term because he found the original U.S. Constitution and he decided to mark it up to give himself another run. From there, it's last call as the trio chime in with Chumbawamba's "Tubthumping" before hitting us with the "Live from New York…"

A Secretary of War, a Supreme Court Justice, and an FBI Director walk into a bar pic.twitter.com/yGACw2vf4e — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) May 10, 2026 Show Full Tweet

"The Rundown" – Building the Perfect SNL Show

SNL has launched a new short-form digital original series called The Rundown, featuring memorable faces from SNL, including Dana Carvey, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Colin Jost, Bowen Yang, Questlove, and more. Guests will stop by Studio 8H to select a favorite segment from the show's history to add to the iconic Rundown board, building an all-star episode along the way. Here's a look at the episodes released so far:

The SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

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