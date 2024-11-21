Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL "Cut For Time" Sketch Offers Canada's Perspective on U.S. Politics

Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, Mikey Day, and Charli XCX offer Canada's perspective on U.S. politics in this SNL "Cut For Time" sketch.

Okay, you can't blame us for this one. We were all set to wrap up our coverage of NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 until the week ahead of its December 7th return (with host Paul Mescal and musical guest Shaboozey). But then SNL put out not one… not two… but three "Cut For Time" sketches – what could we do? Honestly, we're surprised there was even one "Cut For Time" sketch – let alone three – considering how many sketches did make it to air. In the latest, Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman are co-anchors on the CBC's French-Canadian morning news show "Bonjour-Hi," with Mikey Day serving as their American counterpart and host/musical guest Charli XCX serving as the American culture correspondent.

SNL 50: More "Cut For Time" Sketches with Charli XCX

In the first "Cut For Time" sketch, Charli XCX has a run-in "meet cute" moment with Ben Marshall from Please Don't Destroy that takes a nasty turn and never looks back. "Hey, this might be crazy, but would you ever wanna… watch where the f**k you're going? You just charged into me like a rhino, you dead-eyed ginger," Charli XCX says to Marshall. "I'm sorry, I guess I'm just confused. It's November. Weren't you supposed to get put away with the rest of the Halloween decorations?" Marshall snapped back – and the next thing you know, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy are in the mix as things get wonderfully brutal – with PDD offering its own definition of "brat." In the sketch that didn't make it to air, "Cayden" sees a couple (Heidi Gardner & James Austin Johnson) sharing stories about their son – with Marcello Hernandez and Charli XCX as one of the couples caught up in the spiraling tales that feel more and more like someone is channeling a whole lot of things through their kid – or so it seems…

