Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, saturday night live, snl

SNL: Dana Carvey's Impression Already Living Rent-Free in Musk's Mind?

This weekend's SNL Cold Open saw Dana Carvey unveil his take on Elon Musk, and it doesn't sound like Musk is too thrilled with it.

If you caught the cold open to this weekend's Bill Burr-hosted Saturday Night Live (with musical guest Mk.gee), then you know that the SNL cast and writers made it clear with their mock "pledge of allegiance" to Trump and NBC's long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series won't be pulling back anytime soon. During the opening, we were also introduced to Dana Carvey's take on Elon Musk – but it doesn't sound like the Twitter overlord is too thrilled (though we loved it and can't wait for more). "Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey," Musk responded on Twitter when asked for his opinion on Carvey's portrayal. Later on, Musk responded with a bunch of crying-laughing emojis that SNL is "so mad" that Trump won.

But just to show that it really wasn't bothering him and that Carvey's impression isn't already living rent-free in his head, Musk would add, "SNL has been dying slowly for years, as they become increasingly out of touch with reality. Their last-ditch effort to cheat the equal airtime requirements and prop up Kamala before the election only helped sink her campaign further." Regarding SNL and its history, the show has outlasted a lot of folks who thought they were funnier or too powerful to be mocked. And we're guessing that SNL was good enough for Musk to host only three years ago. As for "cheating" the equal airtime requirements, it looks like everything was handled as it should, and everyone was accommodated. Maybe Musk might want to look at FOX "News" – or his own social media service – if he wants to call "fairness." Just a thought…

SNL EP Lorne Michaels on Season 50 Plans

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of Season 49, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. After this weekend, Charli XCX will be taking to the stages of Studio 8H on November 16th as both host and musical guest. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels. Liz Patrick directs, and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announces. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!