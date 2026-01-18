Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Heated Rivalry, saturday night live, snl

SNL: Harry Potter & Ron Weasley's "Heated Rivalry"; Jason Momoa/Hagrid

SNL offered up a "trailer" for HBO's "Harry Potter" series adaptation, with Harry and Ron having a very "Heated Rivalry" over Quidditch.

Article Summary SNL debuts a hilarious "Harry Potter" HBO spoof, highlighting a "Heated Rivalry" between Harry and Ron.

Finn Wolfhard stars as Harry, with Ben Marshall as Ron, taking Quidditch competition to ridiculous new heights.

Jason Momoa appears as Hagrid, while Kenan Thompson delivers laughs as “Mad-Eye” Mooney in the sketch.

Sexual tension, Hogwarts magic, and trademark SNL satire meet in this season's standout filmed sketch.

NBC's Saturday Night Live was not f***ing around tonight. With host Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things 5) and musical guest A$AP Rocky helping the long-running sketch comedy and music series make its midseason return, SNL hit the ground running with a strong Cold Open and didn't let up from there. For fans of series creator Jacob Tierney's Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie-starring Heated Rivalry, there was a whole lot to love about the first filmed sketch. It seems that HBO's upcoming series adaptation of JK Rowling's "Harry Potter" novels already has a trailer ready to go – and what Heated Rivalry did for the NHL, "Heated Wizardry" is going to do for Quidditch players everywhere.

That's right, it's all of the sexual tension of the hit series, combined with the magic of Hogwarts… and Harry (Wolfhard) and Ron (Ben Marshall) unable to keep their "broomsticks" away from one another. If that's not enough, we have Kenan Thompson as "Mad-Eye" Mooney and – perhaps in the greatest casting move ever in late-night – Jason Momoa as Hargrid. Here's a look at "the first series written entirely by girls who wear tails."

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

