SNL: Jason Momoa Recaps His SNL Week; 2018 Highlights & More

NBC's Saturday Night Live host Jason Momoa recaps his SNL week - and on TikTok. Plus, we look back at the highlights from his 2018 show.

With host Jason Momoa ("Aquaman" film franchise) and musical guest Tate McRae set to take the stages of Studios 8H later tonight, we thought now would be a good time to recap our host's time with NBC's Saturday Night Live – both this week and when he first hosted, back in 2018. Thankfully, Momoa made our lives a little easier by sharing his own personal SNL diary from the past week. Following that, we look back at his first run at host – and how he was in a ton of episodes during that show.

Here's a look at Momoa's SNL week – followed by two of his first TikTok videos that show Momoa's a quick learner when it comes to understanding how social media works:

On Thursday night, Momoa, McRae, and SNL cast member Chloe Fineman teamed up for a trifecta of on-stage promos. First up, the trio was in a "giving" mood as they tried to appeal to Gen Z. Following that, Momoa proved to be a man of facts – and some questionable "facts." And finally, Momoa took Fineman's lead and officially took over Jason Derulo's shtick:

On Wednesday night (a little later than the past few weeks but still well within our bedtime), we had a chance to check out Momoa and the SNL cast during the read-thru – here's a look:

In this week's midweek sketch, Momoa is excited to be back. Like… really excited to be back. As in, "no-pants-dance" excited to be back – as Ego Nwodim and Marcello Hernandez quickly learn. With Momoa & McRae hitting Studio 8H this weekend for a new edition of the long-running, late-night sketch comedy & music series, here's what landed earlier today – and following that, Momoa shares some behind-the-scenes images & video of how it all came together:

And here's a look back at SNL's official video welcoming Momoa and McRae that was released on Tuesday – and stay tuned for a look at how this evening's read thru is going on later on today:

And for those of you feeling nostalgic, here's a look back to the last time that Momoa hosted: Season 44 Episode 8 (December 8, 2018, with musical guest Mumford and Sons):

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

