SNL: Michael Che on Why He Was "Furious" with Colin Jost's WU Joke

Michael Che reflects on Colin Jost's SNL Weekend Update joke that made him "furious," one that Jost told anyway, knowing his reaction.

It's hard to imagine Saturday Night Live's arguably most popular segment, "Weekend Update," without anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost, both of whom have been SNL cast members for 10 seasons. Che is approaching his 10th anniversary when he joined Jost as the co-anchor chair with his debut on September 27th, 2014. Appearing on the Fly on the Wall podcast, hosted by SNL alum Dana Carvey and David Spade, both have appeared on WU segments but never anchored during their time on the NBC weekly late-night variety series, Che and Jost reflected on their moments on "Update." Despite having the best of times roasting one another, particularly during their annual joke swap, Che revealed at least one joke he wasn't cool with Jost telling.

SNL: Michael Che on the Weekend Update Joke He Didn't Want Colin Jost to Tell – But It Happened

"Yeah, I think 'jalapeño business,' I was pretty furious about that one," Che said of the pun meant to sound like "all up in your business." Jost added, "You were just upset that it worked so well." "I remember in run-through when you did it because I never heard it before," Che recalled on the joke's origins. "I don't remember what the setup was, but the punchline was 'jalapeño business.' And I was like, 'If you tell that joke on air, I'm leaving. I'm quitting the show.' And he did it on air, and it destroyed. And I was so frustrated. I was so frustrated. I was like, 'I don't even know what we do anymore.'"

Turns out a bit of reverse psychology convinced Jost to execute the joke anyway. "I would have honestly cut it if it wasn't so upsetting to you," Jost told his co-anchor. "And then I was like, 'I'm definitely, definitely doing this.'" The infamous joke came on the season 40 finale in May 2015 on a custom segment within a segment where Jost explained each of the anchors would bring back a joke cut from a previous episode before starting, "Ohio police arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend for eating all of their salsa. Though you'd be angry too if your boyfriend was jalapeño business."

Che responded following the execution, "First of all, I hate you for laughing at that. My joke got pulled after dress rehearsal because they said it was too offensive and way over the line, man! But it's the last show of the season. And, what are they gonna do? So, I'm just gonna do it. Here we go." Che and Jost are coming off their first live comedy special, New York After Dark on Peacock, on September 12th, and season 50 of SNL premieres on September 28th. You can check out the episode below.

