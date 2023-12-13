Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Billie Eilish, Kate McKinnon, nbc, saturday night live, snl

SNL Midweek Sketch: For Kate McKinnon, A Christmas Miracle – Kinda?

For Kate McKinnon, it's a Christmas miracle - kinda - in the following midweek sketch for the midseason finale of NBC's Saturday Night Live.

Article Summary Kate McKinnon gets a Christmas miracle (kind of) in an SNL midweek sketch.

The sketch humorously runs with McKinnon wishing to host the show for the holidays.

SNL veteran Kenan Thompson appears - with a very important question for McKinnon.

Check out the welcome video for McKinnon & Billie Eilish and a Season 49 cast photo.

We're already liking the tone that SNL alum/comedy icon & host Kate McKinnon is setting with their midweek sketch promoting this weekend's midseason finale of NBC's Saturday Night Live. None of this "gone-in-sixty-seconds" stuff – McKinnon breaks past the one-minute mark. And forget starting things in Studio 8H – been there, done that. In the following clip, McKinnon hopes to have their Christmas wish become a reality after a one-on-one with the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree – to host SNL. And then it happens – a Christmas miracle! But didn't McKinnon already know that they were hosting? Yeah, Kenan Thompson has that same thought, too…

Here's a look at this week's host in this week's midweek sketch, followed by a look back at the SNL welcome video that was rolled out for McKinnon & musical guest Billie Eilish earlier this week:

Last month, we got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image taken by Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

And here's a behind-the-scenes featurette spotlighting how it all came together:

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

