SNL: Miles Teller Realizes Jeremy Culhane Really Is a Good Listener

During the midweek sketch, SNL host Miles Teller gets distracted while pitching his "Cool Pope" sketch by the in-training Jeremy Culhane.

Article Summary Miles Teller gets distracted pitching a "Cool Pope" sketch by Jeremy Culhane's odd training.

Chloe Fineman and Ben Marshall join Teller in the hilarious "behind-the-scenes" midweek SNL sketch.

Cut For Time sketches from the previous show include Michael Che with a wild biohacker and a tall, plain boyfriend solution.

Upcoming SNL episodes feature Nikki Glaser and Glen Powell as hosts with exciting musical guests.

After taking a weekend break, NBC's Saturday Night Live is back this weekend, with actor Miles Teller set to host and Brandi Carlile as the musical guest. Then, November 8th brings host Nikki Glaser and musical guest Sombr, while November 15th brings host Glen Powell and musical guest Olivia Dean. But for now, we're focusing on this week and the SNL midweek sketch. In the video above, Teller pitches Chloe Fineman and Ben Marshall on a pitch he has for a sketch called "Cool Pope." Things seem to be going well, but Teller can't help but be distracted by Jeremy Culhane's training for his big run at the July 4th hot dog eating challenge. But what seems like a battle of wills becomes something much more…

In the first "Cut For Time" sketch, "Weekend Update" anchor Michael Che spoke with Biohacker Chuck Spyro (James Austin Johnson) – The One Hour Guru author – about some very "interesting" health advice that sounds about as legit as freebasing horse tranquilizer to cure COVID. Johnson and Che do an excellent job of working off of one another, with Johnson's Spyro clearly conversing with someone in his head and not the person sitting next to him. It would've been nice to see this make the cut (we'll leave it to you to decide who it should've replaced). In the second "Cut For Time" sketch, Carpenter introduces the answer to everyone's relationship problems: a "Tall, Plain Boyfriend" (Marshall), who's really tall and… well, he's really tall:

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon).

