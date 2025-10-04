Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: bad bunny, saturday night live, snl

SNL Monologue: Bad Bunny Jabs FOX News Over Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny took time during his SNL opening monologue to have a little fun at FOX "News'" expense regarding the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

With Bad Bunny hosting tonight's Season 51 premiere of NBC's Saturday Night Live, we knew that there was no way that his recently announced Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show gig wasn't going to get brought up during his opening monologue. In case you hadn't heard, a whole lot of Trump's MAGA folks aren't too thrilled that Bad Bunny is the headliner (and utterly oblivious to the fact that Puerto Rico is a part of the U.S.). After sharing that he was very happy performing during the big game, Bad Bunny notes that everyone is happy about it – including FOX "News." From there, we get a badly edited video of FOX "News" anchors made to say that they're thrilled and that Bad Bunny should be president.

"Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors," Bad Bunny shared in Spanish. "It's more than a win for myself, it's a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it." After delivering a message in Spanish, Bad Bunny ended his monologue by joking that anyone who didn't understand what he just said, then they have four months to learn.

Here's a look at Bad Bunny's monologue from tonight:

Earlier this week, Trumpy on-again, off-again advisor Corey Lewandowski put on his big boy pants to issue a warning that ICE agents would be bringing their masked stormtrooper act to the big game. Checking in with that steaming pile of podcast known as The Benny Show, Department of Homeland Security Secretary "Cosplay" Kristi Noem reaffirmed that DHS will have ICE agents sniffing all around Levi's Stadium during the big game. In the past, Bad Bunny hasn't held back when it came to criticizing Trump, Noem, and ICE, noting they were a significant reason why he was scaling back his tour in the U.S.

When asked about the NFL's decision to go with Bad Bunny, Noem did everything she needed to do to convince us that she has the blandest, whitest personal playlist known to man. "They [NFL] suck and we'll win. God will bless us, and we'll stand and be proud of ourselves at the end of the day. And they won't be able to sleep at night because they don't know what they believe, and they're so weak. We'll fix it," Noem shared, pulling off the amazing feat of combining a really crappy take with rambling nonsense.

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself," said Bad Bunny in a statement when the news was first announced. "It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL." Roc Nation founder Jay-Z added, "What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world's biggest stage."

NBC's SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon).

