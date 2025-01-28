Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: dave chappelle, Reginald VelJohnson, saturday night live, snl

SNL: Reginald VelJohnson on Chappelle Monologue & Those Diddy Rumors

Reginald VelJohnson harbors no ill toward SNL host Dave Chappelle for his January 18th monologue - but could do without Diddy party rumors.

Actor Reginald VelJohnson is fortunate not only to have such a sustained career being the tail end of over four decades on screen, but he's also had two iconic roles as Sgt Al Powell in two films of the Die Hard franchise, and as Carl Winslow, arguably America's most favorite dad, on the ABC/CBS 80s-90s sitcom Family Matters. As the actor hasn't slowed down with his current role in the Prime Video animated series Invincible, VelJohnson got to revisit some of his favorite franchises like Turner & Hooch in the Disney+ legacy series sequel and Die Hard in Fox/NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine as a fictionalized version of himself. An off-the-wall rumor resurfaced concerning the Family Matters star during host Dave Chappelle's monologue on SNL on the January 18th episode referring to his rumor involvement in a Sean "Diddy" Combs party, which you can skip to the nine-minute mark in the video.

SNL: VelJohnson Says It's "Nice to See [Chappelle] Talk About Me" But Wishes It Wasn't "That Stupid Lie with Diddy."

The 17-minute-long monologue from Chappelle was a stand-up set, which includes a reference to Diddy's "freak-off" parties where drug use, sexual assault, and sex trafficking allegedly took place to which VelJohnson already vehemently denied to TMZ when rumors surfaced in September 2024. "That stuff that came out is so false, but I have to hear it every now and then," the actor told The Hollywood Reporter following the SNL episode. "But Dave Chappelle made it funny, and I really appreciate that. That was really cool. He made it seem very civil…It was kinda nice to see him talk about me. I just wish he was talking about something a little bit better than that stupid lie with Diddy. But he made it funny, and I appreciate that. It made me look good."

VelJohnson wasn't aware of how the rumor even started. "I have no idea why they started that. I don't know why, and it will never go away. I never even met the man. I have no idea what they're talking about. I just pay it no mind and keep on doing what I do. I have no idea why they put me connected with it."

