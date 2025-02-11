Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Rolls Out Details on SNL50 Anniversary Weekend Festivities

Here's a rundown of everything that NBC's Saturday Night Live has in store for its SNL50 anniversary weekend, beginning this Friday.

If you're looking to celebrate the 50th anniversary of NBC's Saturday Night Live, you didn't have to wait until this week for some sweet SNL nostalgia. The four-part docuseries SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night and Grammy and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Emmy Award winner Oz Rodriguez's Ladies & Gentlemen…50 Years of SNL Music are currently streaming on Peacock – with this Saturday bringing a reairing of "Ladies & Gentlemen" ahead of the rebroadcast of the first-ever SNL (then called simply Saturday Night) at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT. Now, here's a rundown of what's planned for this weekend's anniversary celebration: SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, SNL50: Red Carpet Livestream, and SNL50: The Anniversary Special:

Friday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT: Peacock is live-streaming the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert from Radio City Music Hall, hosted by Jimmy Fallon. Executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Mark Ronson, the concert will showcase iconic performances, including Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, David Byrne, DEVO, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, The B-52s, The Roots. and more to be announced.

Sunday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT: SNL50: Red Carpet Livestream has Amelia Dimoldenberg set as the star correspondent for the pre-show, set to air across all SNL social and digital platforms – including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT: SNL50: The Anniversary Special will air live from Studio 8H on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. The special will celebrate the 50th anniversary of SNL with legendary stars, live musical performances, and iconic sketches during an unmissable three-hour primetime event. The broadcast will feature appearances by Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, and Woody Harrelson. In addition, Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chevy Chase, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Wiig, Laraine Newman, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, Will Forte and more are set to appear.

