Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Movie Set to Hit Theatres in 2025

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack, a movie that combines the saga's epic ending with new material, will premiere in theatres in 2025.

Crunchyroll, the ultimate home for anime worldwide, announced today at CCXP that it has acquired the North American and select international theatrical rights, including Brazil, for the dark epic fantasy omnibus movie Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will bring the cinematic experience that combines the final chapters of the highly acclaimed anime series to theaters in one colossal film in Early 2025 (no theatrical dates have been announced). Here's a look at the official overview of the series and the final chapters:

The Attack on Titan anime series is based on the award-winning manga by Hajime Isayama. Many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside. Only the heroic members of the Survey Corps dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured! A young child, Eren Yeager, lost his mother to these monstrous Titans on this fateful day, driving him to enlist in the Survey Corps and vowing to defeat the Titans once and for all.

Years after joining the Survey Corps, Eren faces a deadly foe and ultimately gains a special ability that unveils a new truth about the world he knows. After venturing beyond the walls and being separated from his comrades, Eren finds himself inspired by this new truth and plots the "Rumbling," a terrifying plan to eradicate every living thing in the world. With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, a motley crew of Eren's former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission. The only question is, can they stop him?

The award-winning series premiered in 2014 and ran for four seasons, concluding in Fall 2023, and has won over fans and critics alike. Three of the seasons have garnered a 100% critic score and over 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and it has ranked #23 out of the top 250 TV Shows on IMDb (as rated by IMDb users).

Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK will open theatrically in North America: the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and other select Latin American countries, as well as Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Australia and New Zealand. The premiere date will be announced later, but the entire series of Attack on Titan is streaming on Crunchyroll.

