SNL: Sabrina Carpenter Pregame: Scooby-Doo, Domingo, "Espresso" & More

With Sabrina Carpenter set to host and perform tonight, we look back at the highlights from Carpenter's previous SNL appearances.

Check out what we've seen so far this week, leading up to tonight's show.

With Sabrina Carpenter doing double duty tonight as NBC's Saturday Night Live host and musical guest, we're dedicating this week's "SNL Pregame" to looking back at Carpenter's SNL run. The singer/songwriter has made a home for herself in an amazingly short period of time, and we've got a rundown of the reasons why. And don't forget that the show is taking a break next weekend, returning on November 1st with host Miles Teller and musical guest Brandi Carlile. From there, November 8th brings host Nikki Glaser and musical guest Sombr, while November 15th brings host Glen Powell and musical guest Olivia Dean.

First up, Carpenter was the musical guest during the Season 49 finale (May 18th, 2024), hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal. Along with a performance of "Espresso" and a medley of "Feather" and "Nonsense," Carpenter appeared in the filmed sketch, "Scooby-Doo."

While I can more than understand why a lot of viewers are looking at Ryan Gosling, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, and Kenan Thompson-starring "Beavis and Butt-Head" as the best sketch of SNL Season 49, the season finale offered a sketch that deserved to be in the conversation. In "Scooby-Doo," we see Gyllenhaal's Fred, Carpenter's Daphne, Day's Shaggy, Sarah Sherman's Velma, and an animated Scooby-Doo taking down yet another big bad who would've gotten away with it if it weren't for those meddling kids. Of course, it's not "The Shadow Phantom" doing all the bad stuff – as the expected unmasking shows. In fact, we even see how he was able to pull it off – with Shaggy showing the bookcase that swung open to a secret pathway and Velma pointing out the system of pulleys and wires he used to get around. And yet, Fred can't help but feel like there might be another shocking reveal to be had. Yeah, um… let's just say that there wasn't.

The next thing we know, we've got something that looks like it came out of Eli Roth's Hostel, as Daphne recommends putting the face in rice to save it – right before Scoob decides to try to make a meal out of it. From there, we shift to what vibes like Final Destination as Shaggy gets his arm decapitated by the fake bookcase, and Velma literally loses her head after she forgets about the exposed wire. Thankfully, Thompson's police officer shows up to save the day – until Fred makes the point perfectly clear that he would prefer there be no eyewitnesses over actually getting some help. To make that happen, he needs Daphne to swear (at gunpoint) that they're on the same page – but it's Scooby who answers his question. We will save that last part for you to check out for yourselves, as well as who the segment was for.

In February 2025, Carpenter would take part in NBC's Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special ("SNL50: The Anniversary Special"). Following a duet of "Homeward Bound" with Paul Simon, Carpenter would join Gardner, Sherman, Ego Nwodim, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernández, Pedro Pascal, and more for "Domingo: Vow Renewal":

Finally, Carpenter would make a guest appearance during Quinta Brunson's monologue (Season 50: May 3, 2025), with Carpenter and Brunson singing the praises (and realities) of being short:

SNL 51 Preview: Sabrina Carpenter's Week

We've got the third of three new shows hitting this weekend, so it's time for NBC's Saturday Night Live midweek sketch with host and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter, who's pulling double duty this week. In the video above, Carpenter appears to be embracing her inner Carrie Bradshaw, living her best "Sex and the City"/"And Just Like That…" life as she makes her way through the halls of Studio 8H. But as you're about to see, the life Carpenter's living isn't quite set in the same reality as Sherman, Hernandez, and Tommy Brennan, and writer Martin Herlihy (Please Don't Destroy).

Here's a look at Carpenter and SNL's cast and writers during Wednesday night's read-thru:

For the in-studio promos, Carpenter was joined by Hernandez, who offered some words of encouragement for all of the folks out there washing dishes (seriously). Following that, Hernandez learned that someone else was on tap to be arrested for being too hot. Finally, we learned that Carpenter and Hernandez share the very same (and very oddly specific) fear.

