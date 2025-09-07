Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL: Scarlett Johansson Confirms Colin Jost Returning for Season 51

During an interview at TIFF, SNL: Scarlett Johansson confirmed that Colin Jost would be returning to NBC's SNL for Season 51.

NBC's Saturday Night Live EP Lorne Michaels gave everyone the heads-up that some changes were on the way heading into SNL's return on October 4th for the show's 51st season. Writers Rosebud Baker and Celeste Yim, cast members Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, and Heidi Gardner, and featured player Emil Wakim are some of the names that have departed the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series. Shortly after, it was announced that Please Don't Destroy's Ben Marshall was joining the cast (with Martin Herlihy staying on as a writer and John Higgins departing), Tommy Brennan (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Jeremy Culhane (Dropout TV, LA's Upright Citizens Brigade), Kam Patterson (Kill Tony), and Veronika Slowikowska (Tires, What We Do in the Shadows) had joined the cast as featured players.

But what about the rest of the SNL team? Is it safe to assume that the changes are done, or could there be another wave on the way? Regarding "Weekend Update, " it remains to be seen if Michael Che will be returning, but Scarlett Johansson has shared some good news about her husband, Colin Jost. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival to support her directorial debut, the June Squibb-starring Eleanor the Great, Johansson revealed that Jost would be back, noting, "He's going back to work." Jost has been with SNL as a writer since 2005, joining "Weekend Update" in 2014. In addition, would serve as a co-head writer for a number of seasons.

Here's a look back at the announcement teaser that went out last week, announcing the recent cast additions heading into the kick-off of Season 51:

Welcome to the cast! Tommy Brennan

Jeremy Culhane

Ben Marshall

Kam Patterson

Veronika Slowikowska pic.twitter.com/hXtrUgwEgx — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

