SNL Second-Guessing: Ramy Youssef, Travis Scott, PDD Feel Our Pain

In this week's "SNL Second-Guessing," we make the case for how Ramy Youssef, Travis Scott, and Please Don't Destroy spoke for all of us.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 officially in the record books, we've been shifting into heavier summer coverage now that we're heading into the milestone 50th season. We know that NBC has a three-hour primetime special wrapping up a celebration weekend in February 2025 – but what about the season and long-running sketch comedy/music series itself? Who's returning? Is anyone leaving? Will this be EP Lorne Michaels's final season? Will the season have a normal host schedule or have something themed to fit the occasion? In between all of that, we're also running a series called "SNL Second-Guessing," which we kicked off last weekend with a look back at the "Moulin Rouge" sketch from March 9th's Josh Brolin-hosted and Ariana Grande-performing show.

Here's how it works. We're not rethinking our episode reviews or anything like that – those are locked in. We're also not second-guessing anything that SNL did. What we are doing is looking back at the episode that's being repeated that weekend and noting a sketch that we've either grown to appreciate more since we first checked it out or a sketch that maybe we loved but didn't show enough love to in the review. This weekend, host Ramy Youssef and musical guest Travis Scott's March 30th show is getting a reairing so we're taking a look at "Please Don't Destroy – We Got Too High (ft. Travis Scott)" spoke to a whole lot of us

In the filmed music video sketch, Youssef, Scott, and PDD's Ben Marshall, John Higgins & Martin Herlihy offered an ode to all of us out there who so desperately try to look cool when we're in a party scene – but deep down, we're doing all we can to keep our collective shit in check without becoming a complete and total public embarrassment. As Scott rapped & served as ringmaster over Youseff's and Please Don't Destroy's social misadventures, we were served up a visual rundown of a whole lot of situations that we've either found ourselves in and surprised that we haven't found ourselves in. Who can't relate to all of the ways that Marshall, Higgins & Herlihy tried – and hysterically failed – to keep their raging highs in check? For the more sober viewers out there, Youssef tapped into some of the core insecurities we have when we go out. Why did we wear shorts? Why did we bring a rolling backpack? While those questions may remain unanswered, at least we know that we're in good company when asking them.

