SNL/Timothée Chalamet Pregame: "Tiny Horse," "Rap Roundtable" & More

With Timothée Chalamet hosting and tonight's musical guest, this edition of SNL Pregame looks back at his monologues, "Tiny Horse" saga, $mokeCheddaThaAssGetta, and how his lead-up week has been.

With the way things are going at this point, Timothée Chalamet will be a Saturday Night Live "Five-Timer" by Season 53, with the actor returning tonight as both host and musical guest. With that in mind, this edition of SNL Pregame also has a "Rewind" aspect to it. First up, we have a look back at his two previous monologues (Season 46 Episode 8 with musical guest Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band on December 12, 2020; Season 49 Episode 4 with musical guest Boygenius on November 11, 2023) waiting for you above – with our reviews of both previous efforts hyperlinked. Waiting for you below is a look at some favorite sketches from the previous two shows that Chalamet hosted, his music video guest appearance, and how Chalamet's week has been leading up until tonight.

And because there's no way we could "pregame" Chalamet's SNL return tonight without looking back at some of his best, here are the two-sketch epic sagas of $mokeCheddaThaAssGetta and Tiny Horse – could we be looking at third chapter for both tonight?

Before we look back at this past week, don't forget that Chalamet made a guest appearance during Season 46 Episode 17 (with host Carey Mulligan and musical guest Kid Cudi on April 10, 2021) in the filmed music video sketch "Weird Little Flute ft. Kid Cudi":

SNL 50: A Look Back at Timothée Chalamet's Week

To kick off Chalamet's week, Wednesday's midweek sketch offered insight into how he was juggling the pressures that come from being both the host and the musical guest. Believing in the saying that "teamwork makes the dream work," check out the video below to meet… "Team Chalamet" (at least that's what we're calling them).

Following that, we got a chance to check out Chalamet and the SNL cast during Wednesday night's read-thru – here's a look:

After being introduced to "Team Chalamet" during the midweek sketch (above) and given a chance to check out this weekend's host and musical guest during Wednesday night's read-thru with the cast and writers, Chalamet was joined by SNL star Sarah Sherman for the on-stage promos. In the first, it's clear that Chalamet and Sherman have a very different understanding of what "Oscar" means. Following that, Sherman wants to recreate her favorite scene from her favorite Chalamet film – but it's not the one that Chalamet was expecting. And then, Chalamet looks to dedicate a song to Sherman – and then things get creepy. Finally, Sherman keeps stepping on Chalamet's lines for some reason…

