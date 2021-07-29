Snowpiercer Season 3 Wraps for Early 2022 Debut; Renewed for Season 4

Fans of TNT's Snowpiercer were on the receiving end of some seriously good news on Thursday, all courtesy of series star Daveed Diggs (Layton) and the rest of the team. In the clip below, Diggs lets fans know that production on the third season has officially wrapped on the third season, which viewers can expect in early 2022. But that wasn't all, because Diggs wanted fans to know that their journey was just extended by an additional season. Yup, TNT has given the series a green light for a fourth season.

Now check out Diggs and the cast (the ones that can be shown) offering up a double dose of good news:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Snowpiercer: Daveed Diggs' Season 4 Renewal Announcement | TNT (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYdwUrGZn2A)

At the end of "Snowpiercer" season two, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Ruth (Alison Wright), who were banished to Big Alice's compost car, plotted to take back Snowpiercer. With the help of Javier (Roberto Urbina) and Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Layton and Ruth made it back to Snowpiercer and rallied with their supporters. Josie (Katie McGuiness) destroyed the Aquarium car separating Snowpiercer's head from the remaining 1,023 cars. With Layton in command of a 10-car "pirate train," he and his team rushed to Breslauer Research Station to find Melanie (Jennifer Connelly). Season three picks up with Layton (Diggs) and his inner circle commanding a small pirate train in search of Melanie (Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization, aided by a newfound survivor. Back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is consolidating power, foiled only by secret allies of Layton's hidden on the train, committed to the cause.

Archie Panjabi and Chelsea Harris join the season three cast, with Mike O'Malley being elevated to a series regular. Snowpiercer season three also stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard,nAlison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg. The series is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Aubrey Nealon, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.

