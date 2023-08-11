Posted in: Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: hulu, preview, season 4, solar opposites, trailer

Solar Opposites S04 Exclusive Preview: To Wooden City, They Will Go!

Korvo and the Pupa have some "stowaways" on their trip to Wooden City in this exclusive clip from Hulu's Solar Opposites Season 4.

That sound you hear? Why, that's the sound of the fourth season of Justin Roiland & Mike McMahan's Solar Opposites inching ever so closer to hitting our screens. With August 14th right around the corner, we've been looking to keep the excitement going – and what better way to do that than with a sneak preview? But not just any preview – we're talking about an exclusive clip that the fine folks affiliated with the animated streaming series were kind enough to send us so we could pass it along to you. In the following clip, "Let's Go To Wooden City," Korvo and the Pupa need to head out to see how badly Terry is screwing up his presentation for the comptroller. For the grounded Yumyulack (who needs a bit of convincing) and Jesse, that sounds like a great opportunity to act "normal" by sneaking out for a day's worth of adventures by stowing away on Korvo & Pupa's trip to Wooden City. I mean, what could go wrong… right?

With Korvo (Dan Stevens), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and the Pupa (Sagan McMahan) being joined by guest stars Tiffany Haddish (Aisha), Sutton Foster (Sister Sisto), Christina Hendricks (Cherie), Kieran Culkin (Glen), here's a look at an exclusive clip from the fourth season of Hulu's Solar Opposites (followed by a look back at an "official" trailer for The Wall that we've already watched three times):

And here's a look at the official trailer for the fourth season, followed by a look back at the teaser that was previously released in June previewing Stevens' sound:

"Solar Opposites" centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In Season 4, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal… for a second. Then it's back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!

