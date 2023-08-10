Posted in: Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: hulu, preview, season 4, solar opposites, trailer

Solar Opposites S04: The Wall Gets a Trailer; "Birth-A-Day" Revenge

With Justin Roiland & Mike McMahan's Solar Opposites Season 4 hitting Hulu this Monday, we have a new preview & "The Wall" gets a trailer.

With only days to go until the fourth season of Justin Roiland & Mike McMahan's Solar Opposites hits our screens, we have a new sneak preview to pass along – but for many of you, that's not the really big news. Because while we know that there are millions of you who love Korvo, Yumyulack, Terry, Jesse, and Pupa, it's also pretty clear that there are nearly as many of you tuning in for what happens next at The Wall. Well, we have good news to pass along in the form of an official/unofficial trailer for the drama, intrigue & action that's about to go down. Oh, and as for that sneak preview? Well, let's just say that celebrating one's birthday (or "Birth-A-Day") is a concept that's a little different, depending on who in the universe you ask. In fact, it seems less about celebrating and more about mass wanton destruction & revenge – as you're about to see:

With Dan Stevens' (Legion, The Prince, Central Park) Korvo being joined by Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and Pupa (Sagan McMahan), here's a look at a trailer for The Wall and the newest sneak preview to hit our eyeballs:

And here's a look at the official trailer for the fourth season, followed by a look back at the teaser that was previously released in June previewing Stevens' sound:

"Solar Opposites" centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In Season 4, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal… for a second. Then it's back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!

