Solar Opposites Season 2: Terry's Got A Lot to Get Off His Chest

In less than three weeks, the second season of Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan's Solar Opposites is ready to blast off! Except, not really. We'll explain. The Hulu series will definitely premiere its second season later this month- it's just that Korvo (Roiland), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and the Pupa (Sagan McMahan) aren't actually going anywhere because they're kinda stuck. Like, really stuck. Which might explain why Terry doesn't appear to be having a good run of things right now- and we're not exactly sure his "fam" is helping make things better.

Here's a look at what Solar Opposites has to offer when it returns to Hulu on Friday, March 26:

Here's your look at the official trailer for Hulu's Solar Opposites- where "ship's" about to get real:

And for those of you looking for something a bit more "red band" NSFW, here's a special look:

Here's a look back at the show's Comic-Con@Home virtual panel, including a previously-released sneak preview:

In Roiland and McMahan's adult animated series (which has already been renewed for a third season), four aliens escape from their exploding homeworld only to crash land into a move-in-ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them, and terraform the Earth. The series also features an all-star line-up of voice actors that also includes Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Christina Hendricks, Jason Mantzoukas, Liam Cunningham, Rainn Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, and more.