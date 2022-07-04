Solo Leveling: Crunchyroll Releases Anime Trailer and Key Art

Solo Leveling, the beloved Korean manhwa written by Chugong and illustrated by DUBU (REDICE Studio), will be adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures and simulcast on Crunchyroll worldwide outside of Asia in 2023. The first key visual and English teaser trailer was revealed by the Crunchyroll Industry Panel at Anime Expo this weekend.

It's been over a decade since the sudden appearance of the "gates"—the paths that connect our world with a different dimension. Since then, certain humans have awakened to supernatural powers. We call these individuals "hunters." Hunters make their living by using their powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates. In this world of tough customers, the low-ranked hunter Jinwoo Sung is known as "the weakest hunter of all mankind." One day, Jinwoo gets fatally injured when he runs into high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon. Just then, a mysterious quest window appears in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to accept the quest and starts leveling up… while the others aren't.

Original manhwa author Chugong said, "About six years ago when I was writing the very beginning of Solo Leveling, if someone had said to me, 'The novel you wrote will become a comic,' I bet I'd have told them to stop pulling my leg. But now, I'm told that it'll be animated?! Seriously, stop pulling my leg!… But these days, I'm feeling excited and thrilled. Since I'm still half-doubting that this is real, I want to see Jinwoo and the other characters get animated soon and feel relieved. I'll keep working diligently while looking forward to that day."

Series illustrator DUBU said, "Solo Leveling is finally making its anime debut. It feels like only yesterday that we got the offer for the anime adaptation. I feel so overwhelmed when I think that the anime is really being created right now. This is all thanks to you fans who love and support Solo Leveling. I'm filled with gratitude. Thank you very much. Also, please support the animation production team. If this anime gives new enjoyment to the readers, I'll be very happy."

The production staff for Solo Leveling includes director Shunsuke Nakashige, head writer Noboru Kimura, character designer Tomoko Sudo, and musical composer Hiroyuki Sawano.