Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: boom studios, james tynion iv, netflix, something is killing the children, Werther Dell'Edera

Something Is Killing The Children: Tynion IV Shares Series Script Look

James Tynion IV shared a script cover for Netflix's adaptation of Tynion IV & Werther Dell’Edera's Something Is Killing The Children.

It was back in February 2023 when the word first came down officially that Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese (Dark, 1899) would be developing a series adaptation of James Tynion IV & Werther Dell'Edera's BOOM! Studios comic book series Something Is Killing The Children. The news came as part of exclusive reporting from Deadline Hollywood that had Odar and Friese signing a reported eight-figure overall series deal with Netflix, with the comic book series seen as hitting upon themes familiar to the duo's previous efforts. Well, it's August 2024, and we have some excellent news to pass along. During the first part of their trip to Europe, Tynion shared an image gallery on Instagram – one that included a look at the cover of the first draft of the script for Episode 102: "The Princess and the Warrior" (written by Odar and Friese).

"Eurotrip Part One: In which James goes to Berlin to talk about a certain comic book television adaptation for Netflix and has a very nice time," read the caption to Tynion's Instagram post, which included a look at the cover of the first draft of the season's second episode. Here's a look at BOOM! Studios' post that also shared the good news:

Here's what we learned based on the official synopsis/overview that was released: "When the children of Archer's Peak begin to go missing, everything seems hopeless. Most children never return, but the ones that do have terrible stories—impossible stories of terrifying creatures that live in the shadows. Their only hope of finding and eliminating the threat is the arrival of a mysterious stranger, one who believes the children and claims to see what they can see. Her name is Erica Slaughter. She kills monsters."

So, just how successful has Tynion IV & Dell'Edera's Something Is Killing The Children? The series has gone on to sell 2 million-plus copies worldwide, earning a number of Eisner Awards (including the 2022 Eisner Award for Best Continuing Series). As for the previously mentioned House of Slaughter, the spinoff would go on to sell 500,000+ copies of its first issue. That put it as the second highest-selling non-Marvel, non-DC comic in the past 25 years. Thos are the kind of numbers that will definitely get the attention of filmmakers and streaming services. Tynion IV and Dell'Edera will co-executive produce with Boom! Studios' Stephen Christy and Ross Richie are also on board to executive produce the adaptation.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!