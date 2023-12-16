Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 3, Sonic Prime, trailer

Sonic Prime Season 3 Trailer, Image: For the Fate of the Shatterverse

With the animated series set to return to Netflix on January 11, 2024, here's the official trailer & preview images for Sonic Prime Season 3.

If you're a fan of Netflix's Sonic Prime, then you know that our big blue hero has teamed up with longtime rival Shadow to rebuild the Paradox Prism. And you also know that those plans took a nasty turn when Nine (an alternate Shatter Version of Tails) went into business for himself by betraying Sonic and dashing off with the Paradox Prism. So now, the stakes have been raised in a big way because it's no longer about saving Green Hill. It's about saving the entire Shatterverse from an old friend who's now his greatest enemy. With less than a month to go until the fate of all existence gets decided once and for all, we have new preview images and an official trailer for the animated series to pass along. Let's kick things off with these images…

With Netflix's Sonic Prime Season 3 set to hit screens on January 11, 2024, here's a look at the official trailer – followed by a look at the series overview as well as the teasers/previews released during Drop 01 & Geeked Week 2023

The series begins with a battle between Sonic and Dr. Eggman that results in a universe-shattering event — literally. While on an adventure to find the Paradox Prism before Dr. Eggman can get his hands on it, Sonic accidentally breaks it instead, causing a shatter in the universe with rippling effects. When he awakens, he finds himself stranded in multiple interconnected universes, collectively known as the Shatterverse, and his new friend Nine tries to help him find his way back. Sonic must now travel across the Shatterverse, as he hopes to save his old friends Tails, Amy, Knuckles, Rouge, and Big, along with his home, Green Hill Zone. While he encounters new obstacles in the various Shatter Spaces he enters, Sonic also finds new friends — and enemies — you never would have expected.

With Man of Action, Erik Wiese, WildBrain (Josh Scherba Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, and Logan McPherson), & SEGA (Haruki Satomi Yukio Sugino, Shuji Utsumi, and Toru Nakahara) executive producing, the voice cast for Sonic Prime includes Deven Mack, Ashleigh Ball, Shannon Chan-Kent, Brian Drummond, Vincent Tong, Ian Hanlin, Kazumi Evans, and Adam Nurada. The final run of Sonic Prime episodes race their way onto Netflix on January 11, 2024.

