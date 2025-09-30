Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: sons of anarchy

Sons of Anarchy: Charlie Hunnam Was "Really Proud" of Seasons 6 & 7

Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story) explains why he's "really proud" of his run as Jax Teller during Sons of Anarchy Seasons 6 & 7.

Running for seven seasons, from 2008 to 2014, Charlie Hunnam would cement his name in television history as Jax Teller on Kurt Sutter and FX Networks' Sons of Anarchy. Though it's been more than ten years since Jax took his final ride, the series is still seen as one of the best series of the modern era. Discussing his career for a Variety profile supporting his upcoming run in Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story, opened up about his time living in Jax's skin and why he didn't feel "proud" of his work until the final two seasons. "I would look back at those early episodes and think I didn't know what the hell I was doing. I didn't have a very developed skill set," the star of Prime Video's upcoming series Criminal shared. "I feel really proud of Seasons 6 and 7, as though my work had finally caught up to the level of my aspiration."

Criminal: Prime Video Series Adapt Covers "Coward," "Lawless"

Since we're discussing his career, now would be a great time to remind you about Prime Video's Hunnam-starring series adaptation of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips's multi-Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series Criminal. In an Image Comics press release, it was announced that trade paperback reprints with new cover art and design from Phillips would be released. It was also confirmed that the first season of the streaming series will cover the first two story arcs of the comic book series, "Coward" and "Lawless" – with the press release offering the following overviews for the two volumes:

In the first installment of the bestselling, multiple Eisner Award-winning crime noir series, "Criminal, Volume 1: Coward," readers meet Leo, a world-class pickpocket who is pressed into helping the cops pull off a heist. But when the job goes terribly wrong, Leo must go into hiding, his dire situation escalates, forcing the thief to put his skills to the test. "Criminal, Volume 2: Lawless" is a story of brotherly love and hate, as Tracy Lawless returns home to find out who murdered his kid brother, and how much their family history has doomed them both. This is where Brubaker and Phillips take the world they created in volume one and begin stretching the boundaries of what crime comics can be.

The cast for the upcoming series includes Hunnam, Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Richard Jenkins (Six Feet Under), Luke Evans (Nine Perfect Strangers), Adria Arjona (Hit Man, Andor), Pat Healy (Better Call Saul), Taylor Selé (BMF), John Hawkes (HBO's True Detective: Night Country), Gus Halper (Rustin), Logan Browning (Dear White People), Kadeem Hardison (The Chi), Aliyah Camacho (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Michael Mando (Better Call Saul), Marvin Jones III (Halo), Michael Xavier (Wild Cards), and Dominic Burgess (Palm Royale), Garrett Hedlund (Tulsa King), Chris Diamantopoulos (The Boys in the Boat), Lawrence Kao (Walker: Independence), Kyle Bradley Davis (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Aina Brei'yon (Dark Matter), Robert Lee Hart (Chicago PD), Katie Stevens (The Bold Type), and John Pyper-Ferguson (Suits).

Both Brubaker & Phillips are set to executive produce, with Brubaker penning the pilot script and serving as co-showrunner – alongside acclaimed crime fiction author Jordan Harper (Hightown, Gotham, The Mentalist). In addition, writer-directors Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck (Captain Marvel, Masters of the Air) have been tapped to direct the first four episodes and executive-produce.

