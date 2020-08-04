Sorcerers: AMC Adapting Jim Mahfood-Illustrated Novella as Series

Recently released on August 4 by digital publishing company NeoText, co-writers Maurice Broaddus (YA novel The Usual Suspects) and Otis Whitaker and artist/illustrator Jim Mahfood's (Grrl Scouts) novella Sorcerers is heading to AMC for a series adaptation. Dedicated to publishing short-form written work on a wide variety of topics, from sci-fi and noir to investigative work and true-life accounts, NeoText has John Schoenfelder, Russell Ackerman, and Jay Schuminsky serving as executive producers on the project, with Nick Mennuti and Eric Raab serving as co-executive producers. "NeoText marks a different way of creating stories, with a lead writer in collaboration with an in-house writers room, translating ideas into action-packed storytelling," said Broaddus. "I'm thrilled to see Sorcerers transform from the novella to a TV show."

First reported on exclusively by Deadline Hollywood, Sorcerers is described as "a psychedelic urban fantasy about a 30-year-old man from Harlem who comes into his own as a hip-hop-inspired sorcerer. It follows Malik Hutchins, the black sheep to one of the most successful families in Harlem. Malik couch-surfs with relatives, parties with his girlfriend, and ghostwrites rhymes for local rappers for a few bucks to finance his lifestyle—but when cocky Malik sells two warring rappers the same verse, he paints a target on his own back. Then on his beloved grandfather's deathbed, Pop-Pop reveals that Malik is a sorcerer, in the great tradition of African sorcery born on the plains of the rift valley before the beginning of time."

The description continues, "Malik is thrown headlong into a quest that winds through the streets of Harlem, to the rural South, and places much farther beyond, places he's only visited in dreams… Now it's Malik's turn to step up and take his place as wielder and guardian of an ancient magic passed down through generations in order to protect the family, the people of Harlem, and the world from the forces of dark magic connected to the worst aspects of American history and the fearful creatures it has unleashed."