Sorry, Doctor Who Fans: The Times They Are A-Changin' (Thankfully)

Doctor Who fans aren't too thrilled with the show's return times. Here's why it's a sign of things to come - and why that's not a bad thing.

Before I go any further, we need to acknowledge that Doctor Who fans over in Ireland are looking at this entire situation with disgust, wishing they had the same problems that most of the world has – and rightfully so. With that said, there was some big Doctor Who news that dropped on Friday – good news for the world but not-so-great news for a whole lot of fans over in the UK. So what's it all about? Why is Disney getting the blame? Are there bigger issues at play that the 60-year-old series is finally being forced to address? Let's take a look at what's got fans talking about Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) new series of adventures for all of the wrong reasons.

Good News/Bad News: Just to be clear? Everyone around the world (except Ireland) will be getting the series return at the same time. In fact, BBC iPlayer will be dropping two new episodes and BBC One is pairing up the premiere with the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final. But it's the timing that's become an issue. When BBC iPlayer drops the first two episodes at 00:00 on Saturday, May 11th, Disney+ will also stream the first episode – at 7 pm ET on Friday, May 10th. Meanwhile, BBC One will air the premiere episode later in the day on May 11th.

I'm guessing you're already seeing what the problem is, right? While UK fans will be pulling some late-night streaming hours (two hours since they're getting two episodes), Disney+ subscribers on the U.S. East Coast will be able to stream the premiere episode during the much more comfortable late evening hours. And that is not going over well at all – because as much as Disney+ has a footprint around the world, it will always be seen as a metaphor for the U.S. And based on how fans have been reacting on social media, it seems like "The Mouse" and us "ugly Americans" are to blame.

UPDATE: While we're pretty sure this isn't going to do much to repair relations between our nations, the Disney+ press releases clarified that The Mouse's streaming service will also be getting the first two new episodes of the series.

Disney Isn't The Big "Bad Wolf" in All of This: We've offered our thoughts on what the Disney deal could mean for the long-running show "Big Picture" – and that's what we're seeing in play. Look no further than the end of the press release that went out yesterday: "Doctor Who is produced by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios for the BBC and Disney Branded Television." Davies has a vision of a "Whoniverse" that he didn't get to make a reality during his last run – and he knows he won't realize it again by depending solely on the BBC. Because if you want a "Whoniverse," then you need to expand the show's reach even further – and while doing that, Davies also has to sell it as not a nostalgic act that you should love because it's lasted for more than a half-century but because it's still fresh, vibrant & new. The BBC just can't do "big" the way that Disney can – whether you view that as a positive or negative.

But "The Mouse" is going to get its "cheese" because it's not in the business of being anything other than a business. I had complete faith in Davies when he reaffirmed that Disney wouldn't be involved in creative decisions – and I wouldn't want them to be. To be fair, I don't want the BBC to be involved with the creative side, either. That said, it was clear from the start that Disney wasn't just "renting" the show for its streaming service – it was investing in a show that it could have some say in when it comes to production budgets, marketing & rollout, and other matters. So if you think Disney+ is getting the sweeter end of the deal, keep two things in mind. The streaming service's reach extends well beyond just the U.S., further growing the show's global influence – and "The Mouse" paid for it.

Maybe It's Time for a British Intervention? Where does a lot of this stem from? Again, based on what we're seeing from reactions out there, a lot of fans want Doctor Who to reap the success that comes from being a global phenomenon while remaining steadfastly "British" – and that's just not going to work anymore. Does it make sense that the Doctor never regenerates into someone from another part of the planet? No. Does it make any sense that the vast majority of the Doctor's Earth-bound adventures in modern times take place in the same part of the planet? No. Those things happened – and continue to happen – because they saved the production more than a few dollars while making sure no one forgot that this was, is, and will always be a "British" show. But that's just silly. A show that preaches the importance of exploring all of time and space, challenging close-minded beliefs & embracing diversity on all levels cannot continue to be held back by tradition and pride. For Doctor Who to continue to grow – for Davies to truly realize his vision of a "Whoniverse" – UK fans are going to have to start welcoming the world with open arms and learn to embrace change… whether they like it or not.

