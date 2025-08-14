Posted in: Comedy Central, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, south park

South Park Doesn't Quite Seem to Be Done with Kristi Noem's Dog Issues

If you thought Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park was done calling out USHS head Kristi Noem, you would most certainly be wrong...

Article Summary South Park keeps targeting Kristi Noem's infamous dog-killing scandal in its latest post.

The show's Instagram mocks Noem with quotes and scenes calling out her controversial actions.

Season 27's "Got a Nut" episode brought a record ratings surge for South Park since 2018.

Noem and JD Vance are satirized for their ICE and Homeland Security roles in true South Park style.

Just to be clear? It's not their fault. U.S. Homeland Security "Cosplay Queen" Kristi Noem was the one who thought she could step to Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park. How'd that work out for her? From commenting on an episode she admits to not watching to then trying to be in on the joke to then trying to pretend like the animated series is no longer relevant was as messy a game plan as you're going to find. While there was a slight chance that things could've quieted down somewhat after S27E02: "Got a Nut," at least until the next episode dropped on August 20th, the duo has made it clear that they're not quite done with Noem yet. The latest social media post from the Comedy Central series made that pretty clear earlier today…

"Kristi Noem does things that are hard," read the caption to the Instagram post that included a screencap of the moment from the episode when Noem attempted to turn killing a dog into something noble on her part:

On the Wednesday night that it aired on Comedy Central, "Got a Nut" pulled in 838,000 viewers, nearly doubling the 430,000 who tuned in for July 23rd's season return. It would go on to pull in 6.2 million global multi-platform viewers across Comedy Central and Paramount+ during its first three days, a bump from the 6 million viewers that the opening episode of Season 27 pulled in. On cable, "Got a Nut" is now the highest-rated episode of the animated series since 2018, besting the premiere episode by 54% in the Age 18-49 demo with a 1.53 (based on Nielsen data). Regarding total viewers on cable, the second episode brought in an audience of 1.56 million during the third day of delayed viewing, meaning that (much like the Season 27 premiere) the majority of overall viewers came from streaming.

South Park Takes on Kristi Noem, JD Vance

After Mr. Mackey finds himself unable to cover his ever-growing "nut" after losing his job as a school counselor, he sets aside his morals and principles for a paycheck from Noem's ICE crew. While Mr. Mackey's storyline was an interesting one that examined how easy it is to sell out when you're looking to make ends meet, it was how the South Park team targeted Noem and Vance that grabbed the headlines.

Between posing for press photo ops, Noem went on a paranoid dog-killing spree, even taking down a dog that looked and acted a whole lot like Krypto along the way. Maybe it had to do with her face being so filled with botox that it had become sentient and was seeking a new host (like in Jim Carrey's The Mask) or her justified paranoia over Trump looking to replace her with Mr. Mackey as the face of ICE. Whatever the reason, Noem was portrayed as a raging whackjob so obsessed with deporting people of color that she had ICE go from raiding a local production of "Dora the Explorer Live!" to storming the gates of Heaven to round up the non-white angels.

After Mr. Mackey is invited to Mar-a-Lago to meet with Trump as a thank you for the great work that Mr. Mackey has been doing with the ICE raids, VP JD Vance enters the scene, serving as "Tattoo" to Trump's Mr. Rourke in a direct "Fantasy Island" parody. Ummm… let's just say that it didn't quite end there. After being named the new head of Homeland Security, Mr. Mackey is invited to join Trump in a threesome with Satan – and that's when we learned what Vance's real role is in the administration: "Would you like me to apply the baby oil to Satan's asshole, boss?"

Last week, the show's social media and YouTube accounts released a look at the end credits scene that was shown on the Paramount+ version of the episode and not on Comedy Central. Warning: it plays up on Noem having used killing a dog as some kind of badge of honor when she was running for office. The episode didn't exactly hold back in playing up her dog-killing ways to an absurd degree, but the following end credits scene takes place behind the doors of a Pets Galore:

Didn't see this on TV? Here's the Paramount+ version of the end credits scene. pic.twitter.com/QAvMgQfU9t — South Park (@SouthPark) August 11, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!