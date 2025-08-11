Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park: Kristi Noem Goes on Dog-Killing Frenzy in P+ End Credits

Trey Parker & Matt Stone's South Park released the Paramount+ end credits for S27E02: "Got a Nut," with Kristi Noem on a dog-killing frenzy.

By now, we all know that Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park S27E02: "Got a Nut" went after U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security "Cosplay Queen" Kristi Noem and Vice-President JD Vance hard and didn't pull any punches along the way. Of course, that left the Trump folks fumbling, not knowing if they wanted to play the victim, pretend to be in on the joke, or act like a long-running animated series that's getting its best ratings ever isn't relevant any longer. Though noting that she hadn't watched the episode because she "was going over budget numbers and stuff," Noem still found a way to criticize the episode on The Glenn Beck Program – before then using the episode to try to boost ICE recruitment. Well, it looks like Parker and Stone aren't done with Noem quite yet…

Earlier today, the show's social media and YouTube accounts released a look at the end credits scene that was shown on the Paramount+ version of the episode and not on Comedy Central. Warning: it plays up on Noem using killing a dog as some kind of badge of honor when she was running for office. The episode didn't exactly hold back in playing up her dog-killing ways to an absurd degree, but the following end credits scene takes place behind the doors of a Pets Galore:

Didn't see this on TV? Here's the Paramount+ version of the end credits scene. pic.twitter.com/QAvMgQfU9t — South Park (@SouthPark) August 11, 2025 Show Full Tweet

South Park Takes on Kristi Noem, JD Vance

After Mr. Mackey finds himself unable to cover his ever-growing "nut" after losing his job as a school counselor, he sets aside his morals and principles for a paycheck from Noem's ICE crew. While Mr. Mackey's storyline was an interesting one that examined how easy it is to sell out when you're looking to make ends meet, it was how the South Park team targeted Noem and Vance that grabbed the headlines.

Between posing for press photo ops, Noem went on a paranoid dog-killing spree, even taking down a dog that looked and acted a whole lot like Krypto along the way. Maybe it had to do with her face being so filled with botox that it had become sentient and was seeking a new host (like in Jim Carrey's The Mask) or her justified paranoia over Trump looking to replace her with Mr. Mackey as the face of ICE. Whatever the reason, Noem was portrayed as a raging whackjob so obsessed with deporting people of color that she had ICE go from raiding a local production of "Dora the Explorer Live!" to storming the gates of Heaven to round up the non-white angels.

After Mr. Mackey is invited to Mar-a-Lago to meet with Trump as a thank you for the great work that Mr. Mackey has been doing with the ICE raids, Vance enters the scene, serving as "Tattoo" to Trump's Mr. Rourke in a direct "Fantasy Island" parody. Ummm… let's just say that it didn't quite end there. After being named the new head of Homeland Security, Mr. Mackey is invited to join Trump in a threesome with Satan – and that's when we learned what Vance's real role is in the administration: "Would you like me to apply the baby oil to Satan's asshole, boss?"

