South Park Orchestra Video Doesn't Forget the "Chocolate Salty Balls"

This week's South Park preview is half good news and half bad news. The bad news? Stan, Kyle, Kenny, Cartman, and the rest of the town won't be back on Comedy Central with a new Season 25 episode until next week. So what could the good news be? well, to help ease over any heartbreak or abandonment issues, Trey Parker and Matt Stone's long-running animated series has gotten the band back together (or in this case, the orchestra) for a very classical take on what could best be described as the theme song to S02E09 "Chef's Chocolate Salty Balls." Yup… that song…

So for a chance to check out Chef's "Chocolate Salty Balls" getting the respect they… we mean it… deserves, check out the following featurette (with South Park Season 25 returning to Comedy Central with an all-new episode on March 2):

Now here's a look back at two scenes from last week's episode "City People" as Cartman goes from not being able to handle his mother getting a new job to… well… you'll see…

"To be halfway done with 'South Park' is a great accomplishment — we can't lie," said Stone and Parker in a statement when the premiere date was revealed. "For the past 25 years, multiple generations of fans have grown up enchanted by the outlandishly funny and subversive world that Matt and Trey have created with "South Park"," said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. "As part of our expansive new deal, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for many more seasons of "South Park" on Comedy Central and many more made-for-streaming South Park exclusive events on Paramount Plus." Parker and Stone executive produce South Park along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers, with Christopher Brion being the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. Now here's a look at the timeline that was announced during last week's Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press event:

2022: Complete library of 310 episodes to launch on Paramount+ internationally.

2024: Beginning with Season 27, new episodes will have their U.S. and global streaming premieres on Paramount+.

2025: Entire catalog rolls into the U.S., making Paramount+ the global exclusive SVOD home to the groundbreaking franchise.

2022-2027: South Park will run through Season 30 on Comedy Central, while the 12 remaining original made-for-streaming events on Paramount+ will stream two per year.