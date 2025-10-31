Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park Returns Tonight! Our S28E02: "The Woman In The Hat" Preview

Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park returns tonight for a special Halloween treat. Here's our preview for S28E02: "The Woman In The Hat."

Article Summary South Park S28E02, "The Woman In The Hat," airs tonight as a special Halloween episode on Friday.

The White House faces a haunted East Wing while Stan questions if South Park is getting too political.

Expect Trump, Satan, and familiar faces like Towelie, plus sharp satire and paranormal antics.

Catch up with a recap of S28E01, "Twisted Christian," featuring Trump, Peter Thiel, and crazy school antics.

Earlier this week, we learned that Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park was shifting Wednesday night's new episode to Friday for a special Halloween treat. In S28E02: "The Woman In The Hat," The White House finds itself dealing with a disruptive spirit from the now-destroyed east wing, while Stan worries that South Park has become too political. From there, we were treated to a trio of preview images, with one showing Trump and Satan surveying the remains of the East Wing, which was destroyed to make room for a $300 million ballroom over here in the real world. In addition, the teaser above offered some further insights into what's to come, including the return of some very familiar faces (poor, poor Towelie) and a harsh new reality for Stan. Along with a look ahead to tonight's chapter, we've also included a look back at our real-time thoughts on S28E01: "Twisted Christian" to help get you up to speed:

South Park S27E06: "Twisted Christian" Real-Time Random Thoughts

We've actually had a fun and peaceful day at the school. Of course, a rally is held to tag "6 7" as something Satanic.

Wow. Did not see Parker and Stone going after Peter Thiel. Not a good person.

We've got Thiel explaining how Trump's tiny penis was able to impregnate Satan's tight, tiny asshole, heralding the Antichrist. Of course, "6 7" ties into Thiel's bullshit prophecy.

Meanwhile, Trump is pitying himself because Satan is focusing on birthing classes and not on having sex with him.

Just as Trump begins jerking off, Tiny JD Vance arrives to continue his plan to have Satan's baby aborted.

Meanwhile, Jesus is doubting whether South Park is the right school for him, with PC Principal making the case that he needs to give it a little more time. It's important to note how PC Principal describes his Christian faith – not exactly in line with Jesus.

Cartman is throwing up after the "6 7" jokes… hmmm.

PC Principal convinces Jesus to go on a blind date with him and his wife at The Cheesecake Factory, with Jesus escaping to the bathroom for some face-to-face mirror time.

"Ms. Coco Slutty Davidson": Trump's pseudonym at the abortion clinic, as he looks to arrange a clandestine abortion.

"Peter Thiel Knows About the Antichrist" does sneak into your brain after a few seconds.

While PC Principal beats a teacher (in the name of Jesus, of course), Cartman is getting an MRI – but the "6 7" jokes won't end.

SPOILER: Parker and Stone are not big fans of ganding over people's personal data – especially when it involves kids.

Of course, Vance and Thiel are working together – and that means giving Thiel access to everyone's data. Is anyone getting an "Elon Musk" vibe?

Oh god, I'm feeling all sorts of bad for Jesus in this one…

NEW EPISODE ALERT: Wednesday, October 29th

Trump and Satan are back at The White House, with Vance pressuring Thiel to get the answers before it's too late.

Okay, serious props for "The Exorcist" homage.

Thiel has seen Cartman's illness for himself, attempting to find the significance of "6 7." Meanwhile, Jesus has had enough – even walking away from fighting back at PC Principal.

Poor Jesus… deciding there's no point in fighting anymore and giving in to PC Principal's version of Christianity. Meanwhile, Thiel took Cartman to Washington, DC, to study further.

Wow. That was a brutal episode. This season keeps getting darker and darker…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!