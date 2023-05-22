Mashle: Magic and Muscles English Dub Debuts Later This Week The English dub of the anime Mashle: Magic and Muscles was announced at Anime Central 2023 & will premiere on Crunchyroll on Friday, May 26.

The English dub of the smash hit anime comedy Mashle: Magic and Muscles will begin streaming weekly on Crunchyroll starting on Friday, May 26, which was officially announced at Anime Central 2023 during Aniplex's panel on Saturday, May 20 in Chicago. Aleks Le was announced as the English voice of Mash Burnedead in MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES on Monday, May 15, by Aniplex of America. Additional English dub cast members were also announced at Anime Central, including Brian Anderson, Stephen Fu, Ben Diskin, and Anjali Kunapaneni. Fans attending Anime Central were also treated to an early premiere of the first episode of the English dub of Mashle: Magic and Muscles.

"Mashle: Magic and Muscles" Official Synopsis

"This is a world of magic.

This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone.

In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is single-mindedly working out.

His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic.

All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a "Divine Visionary," the elite of the elite.

Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world?

The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!"

"Mashle: Magic and Muscles" English Voice Cast & Characters

Aleks Le (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba; VINLAND SAGA) as Mash Burnedead, a rare young man who cannot use magic. Although he crushes all types of magic with his well-trained muscles, he lacks common sense and tends to do as he pleases. He loves cream puffs.

Brian Anderson (Ascendance of a Bookworm; Pretty Boy Detective Club) as Finn Ames, Mash's dorm roommate. He is the straight man (tsukkomi) of their antics and Mash's first friend.

Stephen Fu (The Case Study of Vanitas; Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba) as Lance Crown, a good-looking young man who ranked first among the transfer exam students. He has considerable magical power, and is top of the class in academic performance.

Ben Diskin (The Seven Deadly Sins; Aggretsuko) as Dot Barrett, an impulsive and noisy young man. He's the unpopular type with a strong hatred for good-looking guys.

Anjali Kunapaneni (Fena: Pirate Princess; Tengoku Daimakyo) as Lemon Irvine, has had a crush on Mash since he helped her during the transfer exams. She's imaginative to say the least.

