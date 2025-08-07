Posted in: Comedy Central, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, south park

South Park S27: JD Vance Offers Baby Oil-Free Response to Episode

Based on JD Vance's response, either he didn't watch Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park S27E02: "Got a Nut" or he didn't get it.

The good news for Donald Trump? Wednesday night's episode of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park, S27E02: "Got a Nut," took it easy on him this week (though he didn't walk away clean). The same cannot be said for U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security "Cosplay Queen" Kristi Noem and Vice-President JD Vance. After Mr. Mackey finds himself unable to cover his ever-growing "nut" after losing his job as a school counselor, he sets aside his morals and principles for a paycheck from Noem's ICE crew. While Mr. Mackey's storyline was an interesting one that examined how easy it is to sell out when you're looking to make ends meet, it was how the South Park team targeted Noem and Vance that grabbed the headlines.

Between posing for press photo ops, Noem went on a paranoid dog-killing spree, even taking down a dog that looked and acted a whole lot like Krypto along the way. Maybe it had to do with her face being so filled with botox that it had become sentient and was seeking a new host (like in Jim Carrey's The Mask) or her justified paranoia over Trump looking to replace her with Mr. Mackey as the face of ICE. Whatever the reason, Noem was portrayed as a raging whackjob so obsessed with deporting people of color that she had ICE go from raiding a local production of "Dora the Explorer Live!" to storming the gates of Heaven to round up the non-white angels.

After Mr. Mackey is invited to Mar-a-Lago to meet with Trump as a thank you for the great work that Mr. Mackey has been doing with the ICE raids, Vance enters the scene, serving as "Tattoo" to Trump's Mr. Rourke in a direct "Fantasy Island" parody. Ummm… let's just say that it didn't quite end there. After being named the new head of Homeland Security, Mr. Mackey is invited to join Trump in a threesome with Satan – and that's when we learned what Vance's real role is in the administration: "Would you like me to apply the baby oil to Satan's asshole, boss?"

Heading into this week's episode, Trump's lackeys have been trying to turn the jokes around and use them as something positive, or even attempt to be in on the joke. You know, to make it seem like we're laughing with them and not at them. Well, it seems like Vance tried to do that, posting an image of himself with Trump from the episode and adding, "Well, I've finally made it." No. No, you haven't, JD. Being the guy responsible for oiling Satan's asshole isn't "making it." What it tells us is that he didn't actually watch and/or understand the episode, someone showed him a screencap of him and Trump together, and then he decided to respond.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!