South Park S27E03: "Sickofancy" Reactions: ChatGPT, ICE, Trump & More

ChatPT, Apple's Tim Cook, Trump & The Devil, Towelie, and more in South Park S27E03: "Sickofancy." Here's a look at our real-time thoughts...

In only the first two episodes, Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park has done a whole lot to piss off a whole lot of people who deserved to be pissed off. From the Devil-lovin' Donald Trump and Devil's-asshole-babyoilin' JD Vance to Dog-Killing Melting Candle Kristi Noem and the entire MAGA social media and podcast freak show, no one was safe. Of course, the best compliment that Parker and Stone could get was the butthurt reactions that came from FOX "News" talking heads, The White House's Mistress of Propaganda Karoline Leavitt, and others. They cried that it wasn't funny. They whined that it wasn't fair to make fun of people's looks. They ranted that South Park wasn't relevant anymore. But the worst? The ones who thought they could try to be funny as retaliation – because HOLY S**T are they not funny.

Meanwhile, the Season 27 premiere locked down something like 6 million viewers after its first three days of going live. In case you thought that was simply because it was the season opener, the second episode would pull in something like 6.2 million viewers after that episode's first three days. All of this was after Parker and Stone signed a multi-billion-dollar deal with Paramount for the latter to have exclusive streaming rights. Even Trump would have a hard time spinning those numbers as some kind of failure or that the animated series was no longer relevant. And if they're going to continue running new episodes every other week, the fun will last a little while longer.

That brings us to tonight's episode, one that sees Towelie hitting Washington, DC, right in the middle of Trump's military takeover. Based on a preview image from earlier today, we also know that Randy Marsh and Stan will be coming into play at some point (and we can't shake this feeling, based on the title, that we're going to get some Robert F. Kennedy Jr., too). Interestingly enough, we haven't seen anyone on-screen except Towelie, so there's no telling where this could go. With that in mind, we're rolling out our real-time reactions to tonight's episode – and that's waiting for you below:

South Park Season 27 Episode 3: "Sickofancy" Real-Time Reactions

Tegridy Farms just got raided by ICE as Randy was filming a commercial, and he's not happy: "Those were my Mexicans!"

ChatGPT's role as Randy and Sharon's marriage counselor was spot-on, and Randy would absolutely turn his life over to AI.

I feel for Towelie, reminds me a lot of what Mr. Mackey went through.

Holy shit, we've got Randy and Towelie going the microdosing ketamine route and turning their business plan over to ChatGPT.

"Ohhhhhhhhhh… I'm in a hole. I'm in a hole" – Randy (LOLOLOLOLOL)

Techridy might be the best example of techno-babble bullshit that we're seeing being sold on social media every day, even as you're reading this.

The message that even the most innovative approaches require a labor force isn't lost.

Okay, the parade of famous faces kissing Trump's ass with golden gifts and reassurances that he doesn't have a small penis hit hard (serves you right, Apple CEO Tim Cook).

You know it's bad when even Satan needs ChatGPT to help him devise a way to get out of his toxic relationship with Trump.

We've got Randy, Towelie, and ChatGPT breaking into an ICE facility so that Techridy can have the one Mexican worker that it needs (the out-of-shape ICE agents running behind their van gets bonus points).

For the record, I agree with ChatGPT: Sharon's fries/salad idea was pretty cool.

Okay, Towelie going to Washington, DC, to bribe Trump to get weed reclassified is a nice touch – and Towelie's sightseeing tour of tourist spots overflowing with Trump's small-penis-compensating military turnout was a strong statement.

Mark Zuckerberg got called a "little bitch." That needed to be noted.

Holy crap! Randy sold out Towelie to Trump, and now he's part of Trump's prize collection.

The porch scene between Randy and Sharon was heartbreaking – even more so if it wasn't so easy to want to punch Randy until he's unconscious. Sharon was only able to get through to Randy by imitating ChatGPT, having to maintain things despite the disaster he made of his life. Meanwhile, Randy just gets to apologize and hit the restart button.

I hate Randy. Thankfully, the family was able to get off that f***ing farm (and out of that storyline).

Hey, Satan!: Satan finds himself trapped in a sitcom Hell in The White House, and we see what's happened to Towelie. But just when I though they would team up to escape, Satan hits Towelie with a hard truth: there is no escape for them.

