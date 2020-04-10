American Dad Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Month of Marathons

Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman's American Dad! is set to hit two major milestones this year, with the long-running animated series set to air its 300th episode this September. Before we get to the fall, TBS has a special celebration set up for The Smiths this month to honor their 15th anniversary. Beginning next week and over the course of two weeks (starting at 4 p.m. ET/PT), each member of the family will have their own mini-marathon in their honor (though with Steve being Steve, he gets two) with episodes personally selected by Weitzman. Stan, Francine, and Hayley kick off the first three days of marathons, Tuesday, April 14, to Thursday, April 16, and followed by Steve on Friday, April 17 (and getting a return date on April 23).

During the following week, we have Klaus and Jeff taking center stage on Tuesday, April 21, and Wednesday, April 22, with "Mr. Ricky Spanish" himself Roger wrapping up the mini-marathons on Friday, April 24. Starting Monday, April 27, at 2:30 p.m, Weitzman offers up his choices for the top-15 episodes of all time, beginning with "Lincoln Lover." The series co-creator considers Stan's introduction to the Langley Falls Log Cabin Republicans "probably the best "political" episode we did" and showed Stan beginning to grow as a character. As Weitzman puts it, "Conservative Stan also evolves as a character here, taking a big step toward accepting gays. But only the hot ones."

Already renewed for an additional two seasons earlier this year, American Dad returns Monday, April 13, with a new stretch of episodes as well as a great way to kick off the month's anniversary party. The long-running animated series has proven a big hit for TBS since making the move from FOX in 2014. The series' most recent season drew in nearly 18 million viewers and continues to rank as a top-five cable comedy. Jane Lynch, Patton Oswalt, Ron Perlman, Craig Robinson, Criss Angel, and Bill Nye are set to guest star this season. Performing artist The Weeknd co-wrote and appears in the May 4 episode, which will also feature an original song from the Grammy Award-winner. American Dad! stars MacFarlane (Stan, Roger), Wendy Schaal (Francine), Scott Grimes (Steve), Rachael MacFarlane (Hayley), Dee Bradley Baker (Klaus), Jeff Fischer (Jeff), and Patrick Stewart (Bullock).