Astrid & Lilly Season 1 E08 Review: Secrets Tangled In Deadly Webs

SYFY's Astrid & Lilly Save The World S01E08 "Hair" went to Saturday detention to fix some crafts for the school dance but ended up getting mixed up in some buried web of secrets. As per usual, here's your warning for spoilers being plentiful ahead for this episode.

Astrid & Lilly Save The World brought us some confrontation between Lilly and Astrid since both have hidden some secrets from one another and things have gotten heated. For one thing, Lilly had to find out about Sparrow and Astrid having sex in her car by finding some classic black nail polish bottle in the backseat. While it was upsetting to see Lilly realize all of that at the moment, it was very funny that it was such an emo aesthetic staple to uncover the truth. Saturday detention included many familiar faces such as our monster-hunting duo Lilly & Astrid, Candace, Tate, Sparrow, and Bradley. Eggs got unfairly added in during roll call by Michelle, poor guy just wanted some peace in the school library.

Michelle ended up having everyone fix the unintentionally ruined crafts meant for decorating the school for the upcoming dance. While crafting began, Lilly had some trouble staying awake and had some trouble sleeping peacefully at all when she became plagued with a specific type of nightmare, one including a monster with a lot of hair and some pointy teeth. This monster had an awesome look to it, giving off vibes of classic horror films such as The Ring and The Grudge. Showing off the monster in the hallway, the camera twisting its angles to reveal it all, was awesome. Much props to Astrid & Lilly Save The World, I love a well-designed creature or monster, no matter if purely terrifying or down-right just creepy overall. Valerie is lucky she didn't have detention or was involved with this one, but Bradley did become the first to get attacked. The dude was simply trying to read alone in the bathroom…all vulnerable and in a toilet stall like that.

While Candace and Lilly go off to fetch some soda for Michelle, Astrid continues to get upset with the lack of transparency from her friend. I could feel for Astrid's confusion, but this was a great choice on part of the writing for this episode. Astrid & Sparrow's relationship may have had to overcome communication hurdles and the real difficulty in trusting love in a fatphobic society, but there's another layer to any of that for Lilly and Candace. I can be mad at Astrid for attacking Lilly about Candace, but in the end, both have secrets and wrongdoings towards one another. Astrid and Sparrow don't have to hide or consider that when thinking about their relationship, but Lilly and Candace have to deal with that and more so.

As relationships and friendships are being tested, Brutus and his unicorn plush toy attempt to navigate the reality of a bigger threat The Guardian presents to closing the portal. He ends up seeing in his book the symbol found tatted on multiple students that attend Christine's youth group service, proving his initial theory that this bigger monster is in town. As Brutus is figuring all of that out, which he'll tell Astrid & Lilly about after detention, the hairy yet small monster roaming the halls is using their hair like a spider's web to wrap up victims into tightly bound cocoons. Again, the design and work that is evident in this monster is fantastic.

Both up close and in distant shots, the vacant look in the monster's eyes continued to impress and freak me out. It was a great decision to have both Sparrow and then Candace attacked by the monster. Oddly, much-needed conversations needed to happen while everyone, including Lilly & Astrid, was held up by the webbing. It was awesome to see Astrid call out Tate for outing Candace and Lilly, it was being an ally even amidst the animosity in their friendship at that moment.

Astrid & Lilly Save The World kept me on my toes this episode, cranking up the tension as we approach the season's end. By the way…SYFY you have got to renew this awesome series for another season. Anyways, the ending of the episode was fantastic, from Brutus' sad yet funny confusion over the distance between Lilly and Astrid to Sparrow getting taken by Christine and The Guardian in that creepy white church van. I can't wait to see what happens with Sparrow likely going missing and how these relationships communicate through the tension in the next few episodes. Let me know what you thought about the episode in the comments below!

