Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Young Sheldon

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E14/S02E15 Preview: Meemaw Returns

We've got previews for CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E14 "Three Angry Women and a Prophylactic" and S02E15 "A Stuffed Monkey..."

Article Summary Get a first look at Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E14 and S02E15 with detailed plot previews

Mandy's advice to Missy sparks tension with Mary, putting Georgie in a tough spot in episode 14

Meemaw and Dale appear in episode 15 as Mandy and Meemaw try to profit when CeeCee loses her toy

See which familiar faces from Young Sheldon return in these eventful new episodes on CBS

Sure, we still have another week to go until CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage returns. That's more reason than ever to pass along an updated look at what fans can expect when the "Young Sheldon" spinoff returns. In S02E14: "Three Angry Women and a Prophylactic," it seems Mandy's (Osment) efforts to advise Missy (Raegan Revord) on her love life do not go over well with Mary (Zoe Perry), putting Georgie (Jordan) in a tough position. Following that, we have S02E15: "A Stuffed Monkey and an Ex-Girlfriend," with Perry returning alongside two names you're going to recognize: Annie Potts's Meemaw and Craig T. Nelson's Dale.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E14 & S02E15 Previews

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 14: "Three Angry Women and a Prophylactic" – Mandy's attempt to help Missy (Raegan Revord) with boys backfires when Mary (Zoe Perry) finds out, and Georgie is caught in the crossfire. Story by Steve Holland & Yael Glouberman, with a teleplay by Steven Molaro & Nadiya Chettiar. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 14: "A Stuffed Monkey and an Ex-Girlfriend" – When CeeCee loses her favorite toy, Mandy and Meemaw (Annie Potts) take it as an opportunity to make some money. Meanwhile, Connor contemplates revisiting an old relationship. Story by Steven Molaro & Jim Reynolds, with a teleplay by Steve Holland & Connor Kilpatrick. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

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