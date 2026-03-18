Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: booster gold

Booster Gold: David Jenkins Offers Interesting Series Status Update

David Jenkins (Our Flag Means Death) offered an interesting update on where things are at with DC Studios' live-action Booster Gold series.

After things were running quiet for a while, good news regarding DC Studios' live-action series take on legendary comic book writer and artist Dan Jurgens's Mike Carter, aka Booster Gold, the word came down last summer that Our Flag Means Death creator David Jenkins was attached to write the pilot. In addition, it was reported that plans were to have Jenkins serve as showrunner if the pilot is given a series order. Jenkins would take to social media to confirm the news, noting that he was "honored to work for James Gunn and very happy to inherit this project from Danny McBride, two of my creative heroes." Since that time, things have gotten a whole lot busier in and around the television/streaming side of the DCU – just not so much with Booster Gold. Jenkins was asked for an update recently on Threads, with fan wanting to know if there was any truth to the rumor that he had departed the project. "As far as I know it's still in the pipeline," responded Jenkins. We're still not sure if that necessarily answers the question…

Here's a look at what Jenkins had to share when asked about his and the streaming series' status:

"It's true y'all! I'm writing a pilot about this lovable goofball for @hbomax !!" Jenkins wrote to kick off the caption to his Instagram post. "Honored to work for James Gunn and very happy to inherit this project from Danny McBride, two of my creative heroes. Special mention to @deadline for using a photo from 20 years ago. Added one to show what I look like now 😘😂🥰🏴‍☠️🦄🎇😘 Superman's kind again and fun and he has a doggie! Let's gooooooooo!"

While checking in with Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast back in December 2024, Gunn touched on the status of the live-action series. After noting what a big fan he was of the original comics run, Horowitz asked for an update and about the rumors that Kumail Nanjiani had been cast in the role. "I mean, we're not quite there yet in terms of 'Booster Gold,'" Gunn explained, noting that scripts "aren't quite where I want them to be." From there, Gunn reiterated DC Studios' philosophy that filming on a project won't move ahead until there are scripts locked in. In addition, he pushed back on anyone who thinks he's micro-managing every project, but he does need to "feel it in his heart" that a project is ready to move forward.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!