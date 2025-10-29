Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park S28E02 Teaser: Stan, Trump/Satan & Poor, Poor Towelie

Poor Towelie faces a fate worse than death in this teaser trailer for Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park S28E02: "The Woman In The Hat."

On Tuesday night, the news came down from Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park that a new episode would be hitting Comedy Central on Halloween this week and not on its normal Wednesday night slot. Along with the news came an image from the episode showing Trump and Satan surveying the remains of the East Wing, which was destroyed to make room for a $300 million ballroom over here in the real world. In S28E02: "The Woman In The Hat," The White House finds itself dealing with a disruptive spirit from the now-destroyed east wing, while Stan worries that South Park has become too political. Shortly after the announcement dropped, a teaser was released offering some more insights into what's to come – including the return of some familiar faces, including poor, poor Towelie.

Here's a look at the announcement about the special Halloween episodes that hit social media on Tuesday night, followed by a look back at Parker and Stone discussing the early days of the long-running animated series:

South Park is all new Friday, October 31st at 10pm ET/PT on Comedy Central with a special Halloween episode. pic.twitter.com/t2XbIOaylQ — South Park (@SouthPark) October 28, 2025 Show Full Tweet

South Park Creators Discuss Animated Series' Origins

Parker and Stone checked in with hosts Doug Herzog (former network executive at MTV, Comedy Central & FOX) & Jen Chaney (TV critic at New York Magazine/Vulture) on Basic!, a podcast series offering a look back to the glory days of basic cable history. While we don't want to spoil the episode for you because it's definitely a must-listen for fans interested in knowing a lot of the behind-the-scenes happenings, there were some highlights that we wanted to point out. First up, MTV passed on the series outright, while FOX was only interested if the series could be adjusted to focus on a family and not four kids (looking to apply to South Park what they thought it was about The Simpsons that made it work).

And at around the 21:20 mark, we have to give Herzog a ton of credit for throwing himself on his creative word by admitting that he tried to stop Parker & Stone from killing Kenny every week. That conversation segued directly into how Mr. Hankey, The Christmas Poo (S01E09), helped "mainstream" poop, as well as a great anecdote about how many a piece of poop was a bridge too far for one Comedy Central executive.

And then, starting around the 28:20 mark, the trio discusses the "The Gauntlet" short created for the 2020 MTV Movie Awards, spoofing Russell Crowe's Gladiator and John Travolta's Battlefield: Earth. When word hit that the short ended with a Cartman/toilet paper joke that wasn't too flattering to L. Rob Hubbard (author of Battlefield: Earth), Dianetics & Scientology, Isaac Hayes (Chef), who was a Scientologist, asked the show's creators if a Scientologist rep could see the short before it aired. Now, we get the backstory on how The Church of Scientology learned what was in the brief at the same time as the rest of us did.

Parker and Stone produce the long-running animated series alongside Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman also produce, and Christopher Brion serves as the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. Here's your chance to check out the entire episode for yourselves – a "must" for any South Park fans:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!