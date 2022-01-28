South Park Season 25 Shows Its Love for San Diego in a Classy Way

So as the calendar inches closer to the February 2nd return of Matt Stone and Trey Parker's South Park to Comedy Central for its 25th season, the long-running animated series continues releasing a very cool and "classy" series of videos honoring the show's longevity. Over the past few weeks, the folks over at South Park Studios have been releasing videos of a 30-piece orchestra performing various covers of songs from the series, with the first two honoring the theme song as well as "Gay Fish" (from Season 13 Episode 5 "Fishsticks"). Following that, we had a chance to revisit what Cartman thought about "Kyle's Mom" (from S01E09 "Mr. Hankey, The Christmas Poo"). This time around, we jump ahead 15 seasons for a song honoring that "special love" for the home of SDCC.

Debuting in S16E05 "Butterballs," here's a look at an orchestra take on "Jackin' It in San Diego" as arranged by Broadway veteran Stephen Oremus and featuring singers Nikki Renee Daniels, Tamar Greene, Jeff Kready & Elizabeth Stanley:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: "Jackin' It in San Diego" Orchestral Rendition – SOUTH PARK (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYPAC16RQ8o)

Now here's a look at what can best be described as a "minimalist approach" to a teaser announcing the long-running animated series return, offering strictly the basic intel for now:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: South Park Season 25 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sv0RgGSKg0w)

This one feels so much more appropriate now…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: South Park Season 25 Announcement (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huALIv9_snU)

"To be halfway done with 'South Park' is a great accomplishment — we can't lie," said Stone and Parker in a statement when the premiere date was revealed. "For the past 25 years, multiple generations of fans have grown up enchanted by the outlandishly funny and subversive world that Matt and Trey have created with "South Park"," said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. "As part of our expansive new deal, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for many more seasons of "South Park" on Comedy Central and many more made-for-streaming South Park exclusive events on Paramount Plus." Parker and Stone executive produce South Park along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers, with Christopher Brion being the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. New episodes of will stream on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com, and the Comedy Central App post-episode premiere.