South Park, The Orville, Supernatural & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Comedy Central's South Park, SDCC/2028 Summer Olympics, DC Studios' My Adventures with Superman, DC Studios' My Adventures with Green Lantern, AEW/WWE, Supernatural, John Oliver, Prime Video's The Boys: Vought Rising, CBS's Y: Marshals, Paramount+'s Tulsa King, STARZ's Sweetpea, Smosh, Hulu's The Orville, Prime Video's The Boys, Hulu/Disney+, Paramount+'s Dexter: Resurrection, Channel 5's The Rumour, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: South Park, SDCC/2028 Summer Olympics, My Adventures with Superman/Green Lantern, Supernatural, The Boys: Vought Rising, Tulsa King, The Orville, Hulu/Disney+, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, August 7, 2025:

South Park S27E02 "Got a Nut": Noem Kills Krypto, JD Vance & More

SDCC Could Be Seriously Impacted by 2028 Summer Olympics, Trump Plans

South Park & The Road to S27E02 "Got a Nut": How Did We Get Here?

My Adventures with Superman, Green Lantern EP Offers Series Updates

AEW Drama EXPOSED: Why This MVP Scandal Beats Any WWE News This Week

Supernatural: Jensen Ackles on His Beanie Bond with Jared Padalecki

AEW Dynamite Preview: Action, Excitement, and Other Bad Qualities

John Oliver Talks Colbert, Late-Night; Passes on Leno's Comedy Advice

The Boys: Ackles, Cash-Starring Spinoff "Vought Rising" Adds 4 to Cast

Y: Marshals – Logan Marshall-Green Joins "Yellowstone" Spinoff Cast

Tulsa King Season 3 Teaser: More Power Brings More Problems for Dwight

Sweetpea Season 2 Begins Filming; Greig, Shah Join Ella Purnell Series

Interview: Smosh's Kiana Parker Discusses The Return of Summer Games

The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Keeps Hope Alive with Season 4 Reference

The Boys: Homelander's Favorite New Ice Cream? Vought Trumps Trump

Hulu to Be "Fully Integrated" Into Disney+; Single App Set for 2026

WWE PLEs WrestleMania, Royal Rumble & More Head to ESPN in 2026

South Park, Buffy/Xander, Always Sunny & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Dexter: Resurrection: Antoinette on Working with Hall & Zayas, Fandom

The Rumour: Channel 5 Offers First Look at Upcoming UK Thriller Series

