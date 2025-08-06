Posted in: Disney+, Hulu, Movies, TV | Tagged: disney plus, hulu

Hulu to Be "Fully Integrated" Into Disney+; Single App Set for 2026

After finalizing ownership of the streamer this summer, Disney announced that Hulu will be "fully integrated" into Disney+ beginning in 2026.

While many folks out there assumed for some time that Disney owned the Hulu streaming service, that wasn't the case – at least it wasn't until this past summer. Less than two years after the news first hit that Disney had officially agreed to begin the process of buying out Comcast's (via NBCUniversal) 33% ownership stake in the streaming service, a deal between "The Mouse" and Comcast was finalized this past June. With Disney now the sole owner, we were wondering how long it would be before Hulu was blended into "The Mouse's" own streaming service, Disney+. Well, we got that answer earlier today, with Disney making it clear that it will be "fully integrating" the Hulu service into Disney+. The new "unified" Disney+/Hulu streaming app will be available to consumers beginning in 2026. But all is not lost for Hulu, with Disney also announcing that it will serve as a global general entertainment brand, with Hulu set to replace the Star tile on Disney+ internationally beginning this fall.

"Today, we are announcing a major step forward in strengthening our streaming offering by fully integrating Hulu into Disney+. This will create an impressive package of entertainment, pairing the highest-caliber brands and franchises, great general entertainment, family programming, news, and industry-leading live sports content in a single app," Disney CEO Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnston shared in prepared remarks on the company's quarterly earnings.

The duo continued, "By creating a truly differentiated streaming offering, we will be providing subscribers tremendous choice, convenience, quality, and enhanced personalization. This will enhance our ability to continue to grow profitability and margins in our entertainment streaming business through expected higher engagement, lower churn, and advertising revenue potential, as well as operational efficiencies that over time may result in savings that we can reinvest back into the business."

