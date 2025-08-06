Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys, vought rising

The Boys: Ackles, Cash-Starring Spinoff "Vought Rising" Adds 4 to Cast

Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash-starring The Boys: Vought Rising welcomes Jorden Myrie, Nicolò Pasetti, Ricky Staffieri, and Brian J. Smith.

Article Summary The Boys: Vought Rising adds Jorden Myrie, Nicolò Pasetti, Ricky Staffieri, and Brian J. Smith to its cast.

Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash lead the '50s-set spinoff, focusing on Vought's early days and Soldier Boy's origins.

Showrunner Paul Grellong confirms production kicks off this month with more casting news to come.

Mason Dye may reprise his role as Bombsight, connecting the spinoff to The Boys' fifth and final season.

Just before the end of July, Showrunner Paul Grellong gave fans the heads up that "Day 1 was getting close now" regarding the start of production on Prime Video's Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) and Aya Cash (Clara Vought/Stormfront)-starring '50s-set spinoff The Boys: Vought Rising. With production confirmed to be getting underway this month, we're learning that Jorden Myrie (Bridgerton), Nicolò Pasetti (Industry), Ricky Staffieri (The Bear), and Brian J. Smith (Sense8) have joined the cast as series regulars. They join the previously announced Will Hochman (Blue Bloods) and Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria), we everyone's roles being kept under wraps. In addition, Mason Dye may reprise his role as Bombsight from the upcoming fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys.

y. Variety also reported that Mason Dye, who will appear in the upcoming fifth and final season of "The Boys" as Bombsight, could also potentially appear in "Vought Rising."

The Boys Spinoff "Coming-of-Age Story" for Soldier Boy: Jensen Ackles

Earlier this month, Ackles touched on what differentiates the prequel series from the flagship series and what he's looking forward to from it during "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Novi, Michigan" from Creation Entertainment. Noting that the series will be looking at Vought through a "different lens" because it focuses on the "genesis" of it all, Ackles explained how the spinoff will be a kind of "coming-of-age story" for Soldier Boy in that it's about him developing an understanding of himself and his role in things. Referencing Soldier Boy's exchange with Butcher (Karl Urban) in Season 3 about their fathers, Ackles added that the series will have a "different flavor" as it builds upon aspects of Soldier Boy's past that we know and the insecurities that he's developed. Yes, Ackles even uses the word "vulnerability." Okay, we're sold.

Here's a look at what Ackles had to share about what the upcoming spinoff has in store for Soldier Boy (and once again, huge thanks to Fangasm for being kind enough to share the clip):

Speaking with Collider for an extended interview in June regarding his career supporting his new Prime Video series Countdown, Ackles shared that he is excited to examine how Soldier Boy was in his own time and not time-displaced as we've seen him for most of The Boys. "I'm excited to explore what that world looks like and feels like and sounds like, and see how those characters come to life in that setting," Ackles shared. "I've been playing Soldier Boy in modern day, but I've been playing him like he's kind of an old guy. He's a grandpa from back in the day, so it'll be interesting to now play him with contemporaries." Of course, just because it's a 50s-set prequel doesn't mean it's going to lack in that The Boys "uniqueness" when it comes to storytelling: "It may be like an odd explanation of how we've ended up where we are." Will Hochman (Blue Bloods) and Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria) have joined the cast, though their respective roles are being kept under wraps.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!