Posted in: Sky One, Starz, TV | Tagged: Sweetpea

Sweetpea Season 2 Begins Filming; Greig, Shah Join Ella Purnell Series

STARZ and Sky announced that Season 2 of the Ella Purnell-starring Sweetpea is now filming, with Tamsin Greig and Rish Shah joining the cast.

Article Summary Sweetpea Season 2 begins filming in London with Ella Purnell reprising her role as Rhiannon Lewis.

Tamsin Greig and Rish Shah join the cast, bringing new characters and storylines into the darkly comic thriller.

Season 2 promises higher stakes, new threats, and more twisted humor as Rhiannon faces a copycat killer.

Adapted from C.J. Skuse’s novel, Sweetpea is produced by See-Saw Films and fanboy for Sky and STARZ.

Sky and STARZ announced that filming has commenced in London on the second season of the critically acclaimed, darkly comic Sky Original thriller Sweetpea. Ella Purnell (Fallout, Yellowjacket s) returns as wallflower-turned-killer Rhiannon Lewis, joined this series by new cast members Tamsin Greig (Riot Women, Friday Night Dinner) and Rish Shah (Overcompensating, Joy).

Killer wallflower Rhiannon Lewis is back in Season 2 of the iconically brazen and darkly comic thriller. Navigating a new promotion, an irresistible rebound, Marina still hot on her trail, her sister selling her family home, and a copycat killer threatening to expose her, the kill list is mounting. But now that she's harnessed her rage and found her power, Rhiannon is forced to question whether her perfect ex, AJ, was right: is she a monster? Hopefully, season 2 will be closer to the dark comic edge of the novels, where season 1 was disappointing when it chose to create a prequel story that was too mawkish and misunderstood Rhiannon's real nature as it tried to make her more emotional than she should have been.

Rish Shah joins the cast as Rhiannon's romantic interest, Gabriel, alongside Tamsin Greig, who stars as AJ's mother, Liv. Taj Atwal (Riot Women, Line of Duty) steps in as Freya, Rhiannon's formidable new boss at the Carnsham Gazette, while Jenny Walser (Heartstopper, Star City) plays an adoring new friend, Daisy. Rounding out a stellar ensemble cast, returning to the series are Jon Pointing (Big Boys, Run Away), Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso, Downton Abbey), Leah Harvey (Foundation, The Scurry), Ingrid Oliver (Thursday Murder Club, Doctor Who), Nitin Ganatra (Mr Bigstuff, Sexy Beast) and Alexandra Dowling (Emily, Game of Thrones).

EPs Purnell, Ella Jones, and Patrick Walters shared: "We are thrilled that Sweetpea and the world of Carnsham are back in full swing for Season 2, with new and exciting characters for what promises to be an intoxicating ride for Rhiannon as she continues on her murderous journey. This season, the stakes are even higher, and as the consequences of her actions begin to close in, questions of morality and justice will come into play." Executive Director of Original Scripted for Sky (UK&I), Meghan Lyvers, added, "We are delighted to return with some fan favourites and to introduce a brilliant new cast of such high calibre. Sweetpea's second season will be packed with wickedly funny moments, dynamic storytelling, and as ever, twisted morality."

Sweetpea is adapted from C.J. Skuse's novel of the same name and produced by See-Saw Films and fanboy in association with Sky Studios. The Commissioning Editor for Sky is Manpreet Dosanjh. Executive Producer for fanboy is Walters, and EPs for See-Saw Films are Helen Gregory, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman. Jones and Purnell serve as Executive Producers, alongside Kirstie Swain. Selina Lim, Emme Hoy, Simon Gillis, and Natasha Heliotis are Co-Executive Producers, and Zorana Piggott (Heartstopper) is the Series Producer. Episodes 1, 5, and 6 will be directed by Jones (Sweetpea S1, The Baby). Episodes 2, 3, and 4 will be directed by Coky Giedroyc (How to Build a Girl, Save Me). The series is written by Selina Lim, Emme Hoy, Anna Jordan, and Laura Jayne Tunbridge.

Sweetpea Season 1 streams on Starz in the US. Season 2 will probably be on it, too.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!